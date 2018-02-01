Bogus arguments in favor of "dwindling" physics

Like Stalin and Mao, affirmative action screws the world and kills. People who have tried to make the world a better place by placing many more women, people of color, and other privileged groups into physics and other prestigious fields have hurt both these fields and the members of these privileged groups, too.



Mrs Sabine Hossenfelder is a stunning example.



She was basically forced to pretend that she is a physicist literally for decades even though she has no innate aptitude for physics and she hates the discipline viscerally (especially its more theoretical subdisciplines where she is supposed to belong). The latest shocking manifestation of this hatred was shown in her tirade Physics Facts and Figures.



She has compared some apples and oranges in various disciplines – including the number of papers, its annual growth rate, power law relationships between the number of papers and number of authors, typical numbers of authors per paper – and irrationally interpreted all these things as being "bad" for physics. All of this pathetic theater was only presented in order to justify her predetermined conclusion. The last paragraph says:



So this is what physics is, in 2018. An ageing field that doesn’t want to accept its dwindling relevance.

