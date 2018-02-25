Communist coup in Czechoslovakia: 70th anniversary

Today, it has been exactly 70 years since the "Victorious February", as the event was called up to the Velvet Revolution (and Czechs are sort of OK with similar euphemisms, also in the case of the "Protectorate" and "Normalization", so it's still used today, although the tone is usually satirical; but I think that people must understand why such events were terrible even if the demagogically positive language is used, not just when these events are described by some newer, artificially coined, negative phrases!).



The event wasn't just one of the three most tragic isolated 20th century events in a Czechoslovak pond that you don't care about. It had geopolitical implications. In particular, NATO was created as a response to the Czechoslovak coup – British FM Ernest Bevin proposed it to prevent another Czechoslovakia.







Klement Gottwald announcing his fans at the Old Town Square (the place with the astronomic clock, Orloj, where Ledecká will be welcomed at 4 p.m. on Monday) that the president would replace non-communist ministers by communist ones. (Well, it's a small myth: this fur coat picture is from February 21st, not 25th, when he was saying that the resigning ministers were traitors. On February 25th, Gottwald spoke at the bottom of the Wenceslaus Square.) Because it was cold, he borrowed his Slovak comrade Vladimír Clementis' fur hat – who got Gottwald's old-fashioned hat. Clementis was later executed by Gottwald's regime in 1952 and his face was eliminated from the photograph above.



I have watched several documents and reconstructions of the tragic events in 1948 – including an episode of "The Czech Century" which is a few years old; and the Gottwald episode of a new series, "The Red Presidents". I found those events rather fascinating. So how could communism start?









First, you should understand that in between the wars, Czechoslovakia was a perfectly standard Western parliamentarian democracy with a system that interpolated between those of the defunct Austria-Hungary, France, and the U.S.



It was founded in 1918 mainly by the "travelling founders" who did a lot of diplomatic work abroad – the president-liberator, Prof Thomas Garrigue Masaryk, and his two main collaborators, Dr Edvard Beneš and the Slovak pilot+astronomer Mr Milan Rastislav Štefánik who died in a tragic accident. Well, they had some domestic allies as well, of course, e.g. Mr Kramář (prime minister), Mr Rašín (our brilliant first finance minister), and others.









OK, we were betrayed by our Western allies in the 1938 Munich treaty, Slovakia was independent during the war, while the Czech lands were occupied. Beneš, a refined and sophisticated fan of the Western values, was forced to adapt to the new conditions, including the untrustworthiness of our Western European allies. So his government-in-exile in London – when the U.K. became an actual ally with Winston Churchill in charge – was negotiating various things with Stalin's Soviet Union. It seemed unavoidable to Beneš and I think that it would seem unavoidable to me, too.



After the war, Czechoslovakia was restored as a democratic country with some changes: the Soviet Union was suddenly our main military ally instead of the likes of France while it was assumed that we could keep democracy and freedom despite this new alliance; Germans (and most Hungarians) were expelled because their overwhelmingly Nazi history was incompatible with peace in the new country and because the victorious allies silently agreed; and the Subcarpathian Rus' was given to the Ukraine within the USSR (some informal polls in the region indicated that they – very unwisely – wanted that solution). The latter detail was negotiated directly by Beneš and Stalin in person – even though the commie Gottwald who's the main villain of this blog post loved to take credit for such negotiations.



The third major change was the adoption of some "soft socialist" reforms. Some large companies were nationalized. Moreover, the opposition was abolished in 1945. The cancellation of the opposition didn't mean the cancellation of democracy, however. Voters were still choosing their preferred parties. But they had to belong to the list of OK parties – the parties in the so-called National Front. All these parties have declared to cooperate with each other. Parties that were close to the collaborationist regime were banned. And the government had a proportional composition just like the Parliament – all the allowed parties were "guaranteed" to participate in the government. So the result of elections did matter but it couldn't matter "qualitatively". Do you get it? To some extent, this truncated form of democracy is still democratic and can self-correct.



In the 1946 elections, the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia got 40% of the Czech votes – although the gain of the Communist Party of Slovakia (which is how they would name their commies – Slovaks always loved the unified country less than Czechs did) was much worse in Slovakia where commies with 30% lost to the Democratic Party with 60%. So you may imagine that in Prague, they were feeling extremely strong. (Just to be sure, Czechs' support for commies wasn't unique in the Western world – commies have won with 40% in France just a little bit later, too – but France was lucky to avoid totalitarian communism.) They became sort of "natural leaders of the National Front" after 1946. In particular, the commies controlled the ministry of interior (minister comrade Nosek) and police – and were gradually conquering it by firing non-communist police directors.



As "The Czech Century" (shot before Babiš became a politician) reconstructed the events, the communists as "members of the National Front" behaved just like Babiš in his coalitions: they took credit for everything that was considered good, and blamed the other parties for everything that was considered bad, and the typical Czech voter, almost a brain-dead one, simply bought all this garbage. (This is also a way to steal, or "tunnel out", communist companies during the privatization – Babiš did the same thing. Divide the communist company – let's call it Petrimex – to the good one and bad one. Buy cheaply the good one – let's call it Agrofert. As a "mere manager" of both companies, bring all the positive assets from the bad one to the good one – clearly, this step is only possible because no "real owners" are carefully watching your managerial steps. Let the bad one go bankrupt. You own all the good stuff as parts of the good one. Someone else pays all the debt in the bad company that disappeared.)



On February 20th, 1948, the non-communist ministers saw that the communist changes were too much and a protest was necessary to slow down this uncontrollable rise of the communist power within the existing system. I couldn't ever understand why they did what they did and even now, I think it was just plain suicidal. And maybe there was no better option. At any rate, the non-communist parties' ministers (12 and later 14 ministers, roughly 1/2) collectively resigned. They didn't even try to clearly predict what President Beneš would do – and that was already a lousy aspect of their plan, I think.



OK, the Czech president formally accepts or refuses to accept resignations, appoints prime ministers in any way he wants (although it's a "good habit" e.g. to pick the winners of elections), calls new elections, and so on. So the basic "good" possibilities were that Beneš – who wanted to avoid the arrival of the Soviet-style communism but who was mysteriously attracted to the communists' influence within the nation as well – would



refuse to accept the resignation, and officially urged the communist party to behave because their behavior threatens the unity in the National Front, or

he would accept the resignation, dissolved the Parliament as well, and called snap elections, or

he could fire the government and appoint a technocratic government led by a prime minister close to him, perhaps an official the Prague Castle

the resignation may be accepted and the prime minister may be given the power to find new ministers to replace the resigned ones.

a Soviet comrade was seen as eating sausages along with Gottwald and his comrades,

Gottwald found that he was bugged at the Prague Castle and privately decided it was done by the Soviets which is why he has never visited Moscow, claiming the physicians' recommendation not to fly (he flew to Stalin's funeral in 1953 and died days after he returned so maybe the recommendation wasn't too crazy); they built a mausoleum for Gottwald just like they had done for Lenin but Gottwald disintegrated and began to stink quickly so they cancelled it/him,

Soviet experts were teaching the communist regime of Czechoslovakia how to organize some truly disgusting political monster trials,

Czechoslovakia withdrew its participation in the Marshall Plan due to some tough words from Moscow (some help from the Soviet Union was promoted instead but I don't think it was needed or useful),

lots of the detailed policies, such as the collectivization of farms (kolkhozes or JZDs in Czech) were introduced, despite Gottwald's previous promises that it would never happen and those who say it would are imperialist alarmist liars. Commies similarly violated their promises about the respect for the churches.