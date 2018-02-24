Ledecká's multi-dimensional triumph is hers, and her family's

No reason for gratitude to the Czech nation...



Hours ago, Ester Ledecká has won her second Olympic gold, in snowboarding.



Today, the expectations were very different than before her Super-G shock, of course. She was defending the victory from world championships so bookmakers gave you 1.6-to-1 for her victory which means some 60% probability of her victory – much more than the 1% probability implied by the 100-to-1 odds before skiing. She may have felt some pressure that she has avoided as the "cinderella in skiing" but her confidence may be a good thing, too. Anyway, she has won both. Now she plans to add a gold in windsurfing and believe me, this is not a joke.







I am excited and lots of excited texts have been written. Cutely enough, a text in The New York Times mainly discusses the same main point as my previous essay about these matters: the advantages of extreme and early specialization for the professional sports may be hugely overestimated by the coaches and the sport establishment – it may be mostly an erroneous group think.









Top athletes have some general anatomic and physiological prerequisites as well as skills and moral virtues that allow them to be great. And the virtues needed for two similar sports, while inequivalent, are surely very positively correlated. So there are good reasons to think that a top athlete in one sport may be very good in another especially if the two are similar enough. Skiing and snowboarding differ in some ways but they are also closely related in others.



One of the great things that she got was freedom – freedom to try both. Most athletes don't enjoy this kind of freedom because they're being shaped into mechanical overspecialized engines to win medals in one discipline which is considered an optimal way to exploit their lives and skills.









I would add that the relationship between skiing and snowboarding may be more asymmetric than these discussions have suggested so far. Lots of her competitors in skiing said that they have tried snowboarding and the results were not good. Well, I think it's almost certainly fair to say that snowboarding is just harder and if someone manages to do snowboarding well, she or he probably has some more rare skills than the Alpine skiers. So if the Olympic snowboarders tried skiing as well, their results would probably be better than if Olympic skiers tried snowboarding.





Janek Ledecký: The racing season lasts for 4 months but there are at least 6 extra months of training. In total, it costs something like $150,000 [I believe he means this figure every year]. Happily, now she's a profitable company and she can earn for her expenses herself.



Ester is more respected abroad than she is at home. Of course, she is happy for the support from Czech fans but she is equally grateful for the support from foreign fans, too. She doesn't have the feeling that she owes something to this republic. She has nothing to do with the republic except that she was born here, she speaks Czech, and she pays taxes here.



We're in Czechia so the success is never forgiven.



Just like in other sports, even in skiing, there exists a fraction of "ambitious fathers" who spend all of their time with it and who try to fight for special advantages for their children during meetings of the Sport Unions and when the funds are allocated. We have never been like that and they always mocked us for getting nothing. In spite of that, I am not sorry of a single thing I did.



Austria: We are the best in super-G!:

Swiss: No, we are the best!

USA: Shut up, we are the best!

Italia: Mamma mia!

Ledecka: Hold my beer ... and snowboard. — EsterLedecka (@LedeckaEster) February 19, 2018