Limited belief in experts: hard anecdotal facts vs experts' lore

SUSY and Ledecká's idiosynrasies



People are pretty much divided to two groups: those who divide people to two groups and those who don't. ;-) Also, they're divided to those who love to defend the status of "widely respected experts" and those who despise any "authorities".



Richard Feynman has said that "science is the belief in the ignorance of experts". On the other hand, his colleague Murray Gell-Mann, when I debated these things with him during the 2005 Sidneyfest, was mocking Feynman whose teeth were completely decaying etc. because he didn't trust experts (and e.g. the superstition that one should brush his teeth). The two men have clearly stood on the opposite sides of the axis I want to discuss. Both of them have been immensely successful which proves that "you don't have to be exactly in the middle".



Most people choose to be in the middle when it comes to lots of opinions. It's a convenient attitude. The golden mean often ends up being rather extreme. The contemporary postmodern, extreme, politically correct attitudes have become so widespread in the West because the extreme leftists were capable to convince the "convenient people in the middle" that joining the extreme left-wing cult is the right way to stay in the middle which is so important. That's why whole nations such as Germany are full of psychopaths defending lunacies (such as the open-door immigration policies) who scream that they're sane.





Like a majority of experts who would agree that their field is a fundamental high-energy physics, I keep on thinking that supersymmetry is exploited by Nature at some higher energy scale, despite the negative results of the LHC's search for new physics (including supersymmetry) so far.



Ms Ester Ledecká's gold medal sharply and rigorously rules out the claim that she has made some fatal mistakes during her run.

...but...

The failure to find supersymmetry at the LHC so far doesn't directly imply that supersymmetry isn't there is Nature. It is at most some circumstantial evidence capable of quantitatively reducing our confidence in supersymmetry.

