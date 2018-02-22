Questionable value of inequalities in physics

Bill Zajc brought my attention to a very good talk that Raphael Bousso gave about his recent and older work. Inequalities play a very important role in his work. I am much willing to appreciate the value of an inequality than what I was when I was a kid or a teenager. But much of that sentiment has survived: I don't really believe that a typical inequality tells us too much about the laws of physics.



First, my initial realization is that inequalities incorporate much less information than identities. Imagine that you're asked how much is \(8+9\). Many of you will be able to answer\[



8+9=17.



\] The percentage of TRF readers who can do it is significantly higher than in almost all other websites in the world. ;-) OK, but some people could also say that they're not quite sure but\[



8+9 \gt 10.



\] Eight plus nine is greater than ten, they figure out. That's nice and it happens to be true. But this truth is much less unique. In fact, someone else could say\[



8+9 \gt 12



\] which is another inequality of the same type – a strictly stronger one, in fact.









So inequalities seem to be "far less unique" than identities. You could ask what is the strongest possible inequality of this kind. The answer would be something like\[



8+9 \gt 16.999\dots



\] Well, there is no single "strongest" inequality of this kind because the set of numbers that are smaller than \(8+9\) has a supremum but not a maximum – the limit, \(17\), is already outside the set. So you may replace the inequality by the statement that "the supremum of a set is \(17\)" but if you do so, the statement becomes an equality or identity. It is no longer an inequality.









Now, if you have competed in mathematical olympiads, you must have solved a large number of problems of the form "prove the inequality [this or that]". There are lots of inequalities you may prove. For positive numbers \(X_i\gt 0\), \(i=1,2,\dots N\), the arithmetic average is larger than the geometric one:\[



\frac{1}{N}\sum_{i=1}^N X_i \geq \sqrt[N]{\prod_{i=1}^N X_i}.



\] Whenever \(X_1=X_2=\dots = X_N\) is violated, the sign \(\geq\) may be replaced with the sharp \(\gt\). That's great. As kids, you may have learned some proofs of that inequality – and similar ones. You may have invented your favorite proofs yourself. Some of the fancier, "adult" proofs could involve the search for the minimum using the vanishing derivative. Many of us loved to design such transparent proofs and we were sometimes told that these "proofs based on calculus weren't allowed". But the proofs based on calculus are straightforward. Even in the "worst possible case", the inequality still holds, so it holds everywhere.



I don't want to waste your time with particular proofs. But what I want to emphasize is that the inequalities – such as the ordering of the arithmetic and geometric mean – are purely mathematical results. You may prove them by pure thought. The inequalities have some assumptions, such as \(X_i\gt 0\) here, but everything else follows from the laws of mathematics.



A point you should notice is that no laws of physics are needed to prove a purely mathematical inequality. Equivalently, when you prove such an inequality, you're not learning anything about the laws of physics, either. Imagine that you may hire as many great pure mathematicians as you want. There are many candidates and most of them are unable to look for the right laws of physics – which needs some special creativity as well as a comparison with some empirical data.



With these employees, it's clear that you're no longer interested in the detailed proofs of the inequalities. There are many ways to prove an inequality. You're not even interested in the inequalities themselves – there are many inequalities you may write down, as the example \(8+9\gt 10\) or \(12\) was supposed to remind you.



Instead, with this team of collaborators, you will be interested in the assumptions that are needed to prove the inequality.



So the statements such as \(X_i\in \RR^+\) may remain important because they're the types of statements that remain relevant in physics. In the context of physics, we have lots of defining identities for physical quantities such as the density of the electromagnetic energy:\[



\rho = \frac{|\vec E|^2 + |\vec B|^2}{2}.



\] By pure mathematics, the real vectors \(\vec E,\vec B\) automatically give you \(\rho \geq 0\). Is that statement important? Is it fundamental? Well, it's important enough because you need the positivity of the energy to make many other, physically important statements. The vacuum is stable. Superluminal signals or tachyons are outlawed. And so on. But I would say that the statement isn't fundamental. It's a derived one, almost by construction.



In physics, the energy conditions – some variations of the positivity of the energy density – is an intermediate case. Sometimes, you want to view it as a purely derived mathematical statement that follows from others. Sometimes, you want to view it as a general axiom that constrains your theories – and these theories' formulae for the energy density \(\rho\) in terms of the more fundamental fields. Only in the second approach, the energy conditions may become "fundamental". And I think that the fundamental status of such theories (or axiomatic systems) is unavoidably temporary.



As we agreed with Bill, there are two inequalities linked to important principles in old enough physics. One of them is\[



\Delta S \geq 0.



\] The entropy never (macroscopically) decreases. It's the second law of thermodynamics. Just like in the case of the energy conditions, it may be either viewed as an axiom or a fundamental principle; or as a derived mathematical statement.



In thermodynamics, the second law of thermodynamics is a fundamental principle. Thermodynamics was formulated before statistical physics. People were trying to construct a perpetuum mobile and after some failed attempts, they realized that the efforts were probably futile and their failures could have been generalized: the perpetuum mobile is impossible.



Some would-be perpetuum mobile gadgets are impossible because they violate the first law of thermodynamics, the energy conservation law. Others are impossible because they need the heat to move from the colder body to a warmer one, and processes like that are also impossible. They tried to think about the various ways to describe what's "wrong" about these apparently impossible processes and they invented the notion of entropy – decades before Ludwig Boltzmann wrote entropy as the logarithm of the number of macroscopically indistinguishable microstates:\[



S = k_B \ln N



\] Within Boltzmann's and other smart men's statistical physics, the second law becomes a mathematically derived law. The principle may suddenly be given a proof and the proposition along with the proof is usually called the H-theorem. My personal favorite proof – discussed in many TRF blog posts – is using the time reversal. The probability of the transition \(A\to B\) among two ensembles of microstates is related to the probability of \(B^* \to A^*\), the time-reversed evolution of the time-reversed states.



The probability for ensembles is calculated as a sum over the final microstates – \(B_i\) or \(A^*_j\) in this case. The summing appears because "OR" in the final state means that we don't care which microstate is obtained and the probabilities in this kind of final "OR" should be summed. But when it comes to the initial state, the probabilities should be averaged over the initial microstates. (The difference between summing and averaging – operations that take final and initial microstates into account – is the ultimate source of all the arrows of time. The past differs from the future already because of the basic calculus of probabilities applied to statements about events in time. Everyone who claims that there's no arrow of time at the level of basic probability and the asymmetry has to be artificially added by some engineering of the laws of physics – e.g. Sean Carroll – is a plain moron.) The averaging could be arithmetic but it could have some unequal weights, too. "OR" in the assumptions or the initial state means that the initial pie has to be divided to slices and the evolution of the slices has to be computed separately. The factor of \(1/N_{\rm initial}\) arises from the need to divide the initial pie of 100% of the probability.



OK, so the probability for \(P(A\to B)\) is a sum over the \(A_i,B_j\) microstates with the extra factor of \(1/N_A\); for \(P(B^*\to A^*)\), the extra factor is \(1/N_{B^*} = 1/N_B\). The numbers \(N_A,N_B\) may be written as the exponentiated entropies, \(N_A = \exp(S_A/k_B)\) etc., and when the entropies of \(A,B\) are macroscopically different, \(N_A,N_B\) differ by a huge number of orders of magnitude. Probabilities cannot exceed one so at most one of the two probabilities is comparable to one, the other must be infinitesimal i.e. basically zero. The probability that may be comparable to 100% is the probability of the evolution from a smaller \(N_A\) to a larger \(N_B\) because the fraction \(1/N_A\) isn't suppressing the number so much; the reverse evolution is prohibited! That's a very general proof of the second law. The conclusion is that either the probability \(P(A\to B)=0\) or \(N_A\leq N_B\).



That's nice. Statistical physics has allowed us to demystify the principles of thermodynamics. These principles are suddenly mathematical implications of models we have constructed – a huge class of models (the proof is easily generalized to quantum mechanics, too). It's a great story from the history of physics.



With hindsight, was the inequality \(\Delta S\gt 0\) important? And what did it allow us to do? Well, I would say that the thermodynamical version of the second law – when it was an unquestioned principle – was useful mainly practically. It has saved lots of time for sensible practical people who could have developed new engines instead of wasting time with the hopeless task to build a perpetuum mobile. Thermodynamics has been praised by Einstein as a principled counterpart of relativity – a theorists' invention par excellence. However, there's an equally good viewpoint that dismisses thermodynamics as a method of ultimate bottom-up phenomenologists if not engineers!



Those people were mostly practical men, not theorists. Did the principle help theorists to build better theorists of Nature? I am not so sure. Well, people finally build the statistical physics and understood the importance of the atoms and their entropy etc. But that progress didn't directly follow from the principles of thermodynamics. One may verify that the atomic hypothesis and statistical physics allow us to justify lots of previous knowledge from thermodynamics and other branches of physics. But you need to guess that there are atoms and you should count their microstates after an independent divine intervention. The principles of statistical physics aren't a sufficient guide.



And if you only want to understand the laws of Nature "in principle", one could even extremely argue that you don't need the second law of thermodynamics at all. Without some understanding of the law, you would have no idea what you should build as an engineer etc. Well, your ignorance would be embarrassing and hurtful even for some folks who are much more theoretical than inventors building new engines. But it's still true that from an extreme theorist's perspective, the second law of thermodynamics is just one mathematical consequence of your law of physics for the microstates that you don't need to know if you want to claim that you understand how Nature works in principle. (Just to be sure, I don't invite young readers to become theorists who are this extreme Fachidiots. Sometimes it's useful to know that there's some world around you.)



The second big inequality of well-established physics I want to mention is the uncertainty principle, e.g. in the form\[



\Delta X \cdot \Delta P \geq\frac{\hbar}{2}.



\] Using the apparatus of the wave functions, that inequality may be proven – a more general one may be proven for any pair of operators \(F,G\) and the commutator appears on the right hand side in that general case. For \(X,P\), the inequality is saturated by Gaussian packets moved anywhere in the phase space. Again, the inequality may be understood in two historically different mental perspectives:



as a principle that tells us something deeply surprising and incompatible with the implicit assumptions of many people who thought about physics so far

as a derived mathematical consequence of some laws after those laws become known.