Slovakia turns into Sicily

On Sunday, a 27-years-old Slovak investigative journalist Mr Ján Kuciak and his roughly 23-year-old girlfriend Martina Kušnírová were found dead in Veľká Mača, a village in the center of Western Slovakia. He was shot into his chest, she was shot into her head. Cartridges were arranged around the dead woman to suggest a Mafia-style assassination.







A police boss has already confirmed that the double murder was related to Kuciak's work – although I am not 100% sure what kind of evidence they may have to be sufficiently certain about this (likely to be true) statement.









In recent two years, Kuciak was writing about apparent frauds involving real estate by Mr Ladislav Bašternák, a rich entrepreneur, and about tax evasion and similar acts by Marián Kočner, a very influential oligarch. I am sure that most people who have thought about the possible culprits have thought about these names.



The Slovak prime minister Robert Fico has promised €1 million for the information that will lead to the capture of the killer – and his puppet master. I am not sure whether the previous paragraph is enough for that but if no one else wants the reward, I do volunteer.









In the past, Kočner has explicitly threatened Kuciak – but they weren't death threats, they were threats that Kočner would find some dirty materials about Kuciak's relatives somewhere.



What's unpleasant and subtle is that while Bašternák, the guy whose suspicious real estate operations were also covered by the dead journalist, owns a building where the current Slovak prime minister Robert Fico lives right now. Obviously, we may have some worries whether justice will have enough freedom to find itself.



The general prosecutor has promised to launch "the hell" in Slovakia if it's confirmed that the murder is related to the journalist's work. And because the police boss has apparently confirmed it, Slovakia should become "the hell".



Are the obvious suspects investigated and is their availability secured? Won't Slovakia allow them to escape?



There are lots of statements that are almost certainly unrelated to the double assassination that are being talked about and abused in various ways. Slovak prime minister Fico has criticized many Slovak journalists as "anti-Slovak prostitutes". That's similar to the Czech president Zeman who has joked, in front of Putin, that some journalistic hyenas should be shot dead. Calm Putin corrected him by saying that they should only be regulated in some peaceful way. ;-)



Needless to say, Zeman's critics immediately try to link him to the murder by vague comments. That's sort of understandable but I still think it's vastly more important to find and punish the actual killer and the person who hired him – if this is what has happened.



Kočner is using two addresses in the same street of Bratislava in the business database – a fact that has been criticized by the dead journalist, too. On top of that, Kočner has gone through a huge number of scandals. His name is one of the 321 names on the list of "Mafia members" in Slovakia.



Some clues seem to suggest a totally obvious theory. Investigators should be vigorous and fast, I think, but they need to be careful as well. Some additional suspects and suspicious relationships between people have been mentioned by other journalists.



The actual explanations could be very different in details than what we think. For example, journalist Tom Nicholson argues that the Italian mafia may be behind the murder because the EU funds are being stolen in some way through Slovakia and sent backwards to Italy.



My condolences to the relatives and friends of the two victims.