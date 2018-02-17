Snowboarder Ledecká wins super-G skiing gold

Excessive specialization is often overrated



Czechia currently has 1+2+2 Olympic medals which places us at the 13th spot right now – second among the countries with 1 gold after Japan and ahead of Slovak brothers with 1+2+0 who got their gold from Russian-born biathlete Nasťa Kuzminová. A 20 times lower population of Czechoslovakia is enough to earn the same eight medals as the Unistatians. ;-)



We got a silver medal from Ms Martina Sáblíková, a speed skater: it's her 6th Olympic medal. She's also competing in bicycle competitions – another example of the versatility I will discuss. Because of her imperfect health in the recent year (and because of her 4th spot in the first Korean race), her traditional Dutch foes have argued that she would win no medal in 2018 so this insult has made her (and her coach) motivated and she scooped at least this silver.







Ester Ledecká



Ms Eva Samková took bronze in snowboard cross. She uses the nickname "samice" related to her surname – a "female individual" – but to emphasize that "samice" is actually derived from "samec", a "male individual", she often sports a fake mustache. (In Western Europe and the U.S., the feminists could attack her even for this cute piece of fashion.) She also turns her jacket inside out during the ceremonies – that ritual has worked for her so far and she did it day ago, too.



Some of the first medals were won by Ms Veronika Vítková and Mr Michal Krčmář, the only Czech male medal from Korea so far. You could immediately conclude that due to this 4-to-1 score, Czech men physically suck relatively to the rather attractive and athletic Czech women. And your hypothesis would have a little toad of the truth in it but there are also ways to present the history that look less skewed. Hours ago, Czech ice-hockey men defeated Canada (2-to-3 on penalty shootouts) so of course we always believe that a return to the 1998 Nagano gold place is possible in that Czechia's favorite sport, too.









OK, our first gold medal was just won by Ms Ester Ledecká, in women's super-G race. That would be unspectacular from the global perspective of TRF readers – just another gold medal going to one of the šitholes in Europe. And after all, lots of people did expect a gold from Ms Ledecká.









There's a catch, however. For years, Ms Ester Ledecká has been winning medals in snowboarding. This is a gold medal from skiing! She borrowed the skis from Mikaela Shiffrin (the American eliminated these skis a year ago) and won. It's that simple.



And it makes sense. If someone had told me that bookmakers give me 100 to 1 on her gold, I would have bet thousands of dollars. Really.



These disciplines could look very similar but, as fans of former Czech president Klaus know, they couldn't be further apart. Why? Because skiing is a nice, conservative, right-wing sport while snowboarding is one of the left-wing sports!







Journalist: “Why are you wearing goggles?” Ester Ledecká: “I was not as prepared as the other girls to be on the podium, so I don't have no makeup!” Aside from the commercial for her teacher of English, it sounds like a good prank but I actually believe that it was the genuine reason and she's been frank about it. She genuinely didn't believe in her medal much. After she completed the race by the stunning acceleration finish, she clearly needed much more time to figure out what the time on the scoreboard meant. ;-)



Klaus has never given me a fully satisfactory explanation of this legendary statement of his so I mostly view it as a joke. But if I understand well, snowboarding is a left-wing sport (like floorball and others) because of some combination of reasons:



It's a relatively recent modification derived from the old, well-established sports, so it's not equally conservative Snowboarders are often getting in the way of skier Klaus on the slopes. Because he's right-wing and they're annoying, they're probably left-wing Snowboarding needs a somewhat cheaper, and therefore left-wing, equipment, while successful and therefore right-wing people like Klaus may afford skis ;-)