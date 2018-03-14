British witch hunt against Russia is immature, unfair, myopic, and dangerous

A week ago, a former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal (the name looks like the rare Czech surname "Skřípal" which means "he was squeaking") was found poisoned, along with his daughter, in Salisbury, UK where he moved in 2010 after a swap of agents. (The U.K. had insisted they had to get him.) They remain in critical condition. His sons and/or other relatives have already died years ago in suspicious circumstances.







Britain's PM is surely preparing her marine Davids to attack the Russian Goliath, too.



British PM Theresa May has "determined" that it must have been the Russian state that is "culpable" over the poisoning of the agent with the nerve agent, novičok (=novice), which was found there (she claims and we doubt), or Russia has lost the control over this "most effective" nerve gas that has ever been used which is a scandal, too.



So Russia was given an ultimatum – which Russia intentionally ignored – and the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, freezing of Russian assets in the U.K., planned ban of Russia Today in the U.K., ban for the royal family that may have wanted to visit a sports event in Russia (World Cup 2018), and other things are already underway. Russia reacts by saying that the British steps are unprecedented provocations and there will be some revenge if those steps are adopted. For example, the answer the RT ban would be the ban on all British journalists in Russia. Wow.









Skripal's jobs has been very dangerous and the way he approached it was probably doubly dangerous if not suicidal and treacherous. It's imaginable that Russia has had good reasons to assassinate him and his relatives who may know too much and who may put many other Russian agents at risk. Or it could have been someone else, too. It could have been the British intelligence or someone completely different. Clearly, the amount of research that has been done and the amount of evidence that has been presented is totally insufficient to make far-reaching conclusions.









Did Russia lose the secret how to produce novičok? You bet. You may buy State Secrets, a book sold for $28.35 (new) at amazon.com, and learn the detailed algorithm how to produce novičok directly from its inventor, Russian chemist Vil Mirzayanov, who built it in the 1970s. The Reference Frame insists that you obey all the international, national, local, moral, and physical laws that may prevent you from producing or using the nerve agent.



If you want to accuse the Russian state of spreading this dangerous secret, let me mention that the book was published by Outskirts Press which is located in Denver, Colorado. Well, I guess that the novičok, if available to the British chemists, could have been reverse-engineered and reproduced even without that Mirzayanov's book. They would have gotten something like this:







On top of that, when the Soviet Union collapsed and Boris Yeltzin was supervising the chaos – while applauded by the Western leaders – the novičok and lots of other yummy Soviet products could have been taken and exported pretty much anywhere.



OK, there are lots of scenarios that could have taken place:



Skripal was seen as committing treason of some sort and he was executed according to some cruel but pre-agreed standard rules of the Russian intelligence services (why did they wait for 8 years?)

Skripal was poisoned by some Russian authorities because he was inconvenient even if he hasn't violated some fatal rules

A Russian loose cannon not controlled by the Kremlin did it (this theme has been elaborated upon in several movies with Russian agents, too)

Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by the British intelligence services for reasons that may basically be mirror images of the reasons behind the first two possibilities (even an excuse for a false flag attack could have been the motivation)

He and his daughter were poisoned by someone else who could have bought the $28.35 book from Amazon.com, too

It could have been a double suicide or a murder-suicide

Someone completely different could have poisoned them and used the Russian formula in order to create the illusion that the Russian state is involved...