Einstein's ETH Zurich develops girl physics

Renato Renner works as a professor of quantum information (he is also if not primarily involved in irrational "interpretations" of quantum mechanics) at ETH Zurich, the Swiss polytechnic where both Albert Einstein and Mileva Marič studied. A few days ago, Erwin showed us this wonderful video.







The guy who speaks at the beginning sounds more or less like a professional but the testimonies get increasingly female and ludicrous.



Renner was praised by the women – he makes a totally female environment for us. We can do whatever we want in any hours and drink coffee. In fact, I am just pregnant for the second time, and if I need a third baby, I will simply tell Renato. And so on. The video reminded me of the dystopia about equality. If the video above isn't enough for you to see that the women are there mainly for the gender quotas, you must have watched a different video.









It just happens that the same ETH Zurich just developed an amazing new educational method:



“Our research shows that when good students don’t understand physics, it’s mostly due to the teaching methods.”

