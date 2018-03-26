White House's John Kelly, Chevron officials are the new Al Gores

Donald Trump is a climate skeptic of some sort, he has mocked the hysteria, and there are positive changes taking place under his presidency. To say the least, some government websites have erased the phrase "climate change" from most of their web pages.



He has appointed lots of secretaries that are climate skeptics as well. Rex Tillerson, an ex-boss of Exxon, was paradoxically the main alarmist in Trump's team. Now, Tillerson is gone and replaced by Mike Pompeo who is a great climate skeptic.



But something is still wrong. I think that we're still bombarded by news de facto prepared by climate alarmists that still consider themselves a part of the establishment.









I want to mention two recent stories that sort of shocked me. One of them is the evolution of Scott Pruitt's red team-blue team debate. The problem is that this idea was totally killed by General John Kelly, the White House's chief-of-staff.









Science shouldn't be done in public debates. The public knows a little. But secretive science in the ivory tower only works when the people in the ivory tower are both smart and impartial. In the science about the anthropogenic climate change, the second condition is surely violated and the first one is mostly violated, too. This field needs a lot of new eyes. There are lots of intelligent people who should look into these problems and the new participants should improve the situation because some really bad things have taken place in the climate science itself.



Almost all the politicians in the Trump team who are interested in the issue do know the basic things – which also implies that they are climate skeptics. But the problem is that there are always some unexpected centers of power – people who have nothing to do with that debate but turn out to be consequential. General Kelly has been a soldier (or official in homeland security, fights against immigrations, and similar things – and his credentials are strongly conservative in those things) throughout his life. It's been an impressive military career but he clearly knows nothing about the science.



Kelly said that it would be harmful to do such debates etc. There might be good reasons why one could say such things. But in between the lines, I can see that Kelly has wrong reasons. He just likes the alarmists' takeover of the U.S. government-controlled institutions that touch the climate science. As a general, he probably thinks of these places as territories controlled by the enemy that can't be taken back. Or he is a climate alarmist himself.



I think that lots of the superficially conservative people – who haven't studied the climate issue in detail – simply fail to understand the basic fact, namely that the government's scientific institutions have been deliberately filled with a certain kind of people who were convenient for certain politicians, especially those from the main left-wing party. Their numbers were greatly increased by the likes of Obama – and for political reasons. About 90% of the climate scientists are there in order to serve some political goals. They know how to use one or two scientific phrases, write some equations, caress a polar bear, but their main role is to produce scientifically sounding lies that are meant to help the Big Government, special interests, green energy, and left-wing NGOs. And themselves.



There are certain basic technical things about the atmospheric physics that everyone should know. Some of them are cute pieces of classical physics or statistics. But if someone hasn't understood that this field has been utterly contaminated by dishonest or incompetent people who were chosen for political or ideological reasons, then he hasn't understood anything about the climate change controversy.



Schizophrenia is an unavoidable aspect of this Trump approach. On one hand, the political implications of the climate hysteria are being gradually suppressed. On the other hand, the true underlying reason – the mass of corrupt pseudoscientists who produce lies about looming threats – are allowed to flourish. It's completely wrong.



But I think it's not just folks like General Kelly who pretty much overtly help the climate fearmongers. Some crazy things are taking place in the lawsuit of the People of California against the Big Oil.



OK, San Francisco's city hall and some other Northern Californian carefully selected left-wing nut jobs have boldly called themselves "the People of California" and sued six Big Oil companies to create a lawsuit "People of California vs BP p.l.c." with some extra words. See all the documents. Richard Lindzen, Will Happer, and Steve Koonin (a lukewarmer from the Obama administration) submitted some materials to the court and they're great (of course, I primarily mean their review of the climate issue). But look what Chevron officially wrote:



Chevron agreed with the latest scientific assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC), which was released in 2013 and 2014, the oil company’s lawyer said. [...]

