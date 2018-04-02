A version of many worlds that works

And why and how you should erase all the other worlds



The many worlds interpretation vaguely envisions some splitting of the world, at special moments that cannot be determined – because there are no special moments in quantum mechanics; according to observables that cannot be determined – because there are no special observables in quantum mechanics; to an unknown number of worlds – because probabilities in quantum mechanics aren't rational in general. And there are other reasons that guarantee that no meaningful many worlds interpretation can exist.



But one may design a many world interpretation that works. However, it's useless: the interpretation may be described as an overly redundant "visualization of subjective probabilities". How does it work?



At every moment \(t\), for every state \(\ket\psi,\) for every linear Hermitian operator \(L,\) for every \(\mu\in(0,1),\) there exists the world \(W(\psi,L,\mu)\).



Heisenberg choice is up to free will: there must exist free will of the observer who must know – without being "told" by anybody or some laws – what operator he wants to measure and when. In principle, all things that "may be measured" are equally allowed. Quantum mechanics only produces answers (in terms of probabilities) once a question is well-defined, and a question requires \(L\) to be determined by the observer. Dirac choice is generated by a pure random generator: the random results are really probabilistic so there can't be any hidden variables or "pseudorandom generators" that would "explain" the outcomes.