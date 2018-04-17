Can kids learn to think mathematically from granddaddy's animals?

On Saturday night, we had a reunion – the end of elementary school after 30 years. Lots of beer, memories, personal stuff. I always discuss some serious topics. So one classmate (DS) holds impressive 3 bitcoins and is a full-blown hodler ;-) while your humble correspondent and another classmate (JK) were arguing why the Bitcoin pricing was a bubble and what it meant.







Granddaddy Forrest



I asked lots of people about Hejný's method to teach mathematics. (Teachers must be silent in the method, kids must invent everything by themselves, they solve some 10+ types of problems in recreational mathematics for 8 years, without any conceptual progress, and at the end, they tell you how much they love and understand mathematics because of this method.) By the end of the exchanges, 10 people were familiar with the topic, 8 of them were familiar to start with. Only 2 were sort of positive about that "constructivist" method in education – and one of them (VK) arguably changed his mind to a large extent. The rest was highly critical, just like I am.



In March, I discussed particular problems, as seen on the matika.in website. All of them are recreational mathematics of some kind and they are supposed to be solved by guesswork – by the trial and error. That brute force strategy is a typical non-mathematical approach to the problems – mathematics is all about searching for patterns and clever things to solve otherwise hard or unsolvable problems.









The champions and opponents of the method disagree about all those problems as well although some of them could be used in a wise classroom, too. But nothing polarizes the two camps as clearly as the Daddy Forrest. Search for that phrase on the matika.in website and try to solve some of the problems. Daddy should really be "granddaddy" (děda), some old guy from the family who lives in the countryside, who owns animals, and whose name is derived from the "forest" (les-Lesoň).









This whole "environment" of Daddy Forrest's animals is using animal codes for animals that represent small integers, up to 20. You may search for the pictures on Google Images. The numbers 1,2,3,4,5 are replaced with a mouse, cat, goose, dog, goat. 10 is a cow and 20 is a horse. There are some other animals, too. The textbooks contain tons of colorful pictures of these animals. In the classroom, they use some stickers with the pictures of the animals that may be attached to a board. On top of that, children have to memorize how to write and read some icons or quasi-letters that represent each animal.



The problems are of the type: place two cats and a goose on one side and five mice and a dog on the other. Which side is stronger? Or: remove one animal from such an "animal equation" so that the equation holds (they don't use that language).







Now, opponents of the method such as myself usually say that it's nonsense and there's nothing about mathematics that the children learn from this activity. It's arguably the single most obscene example of the nonsense that is being pumped into the children and that is being marketed as mathematics. On the other hand, the people who defend the method – or people who have the natural tendency to defend it – often praise it as a great idea that teaches kids to think mathematically.



Who is right? Of course the opponents are right. But what do the others say? A classmate VK turned out to be a fan of the method – we have been sitting next to each other for some 8 years when we were kids. He was an excellent student – who also had straight As throughout the high school which your revolting humble correspondent was extremely far from. OK, on Saturday night, he said:



It's wonderful because the animals teach the kids that the digits, like the animals, are just another code and there's nothing else behind them.

