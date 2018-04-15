Green fanaticism kills, fossil fuels prolong lives

An important pro-gay-marriage New York lawyer David Buckel – who was portrayed in the 1999 movie "Boy's Don't Cry" – committed suicide by self-immolation. In his farewell letter, he claimed that he was blessed to be completely healthy (which we can't properly verify) and the act was done to protest the people's usage of fossil fuels. He prepared a graphic scenery for joggers and bicyclists in a New York park.



First, condolences to his relatives and friends.



Second, regardless of my deep disagreement with everything he wanted to promote, I have respect for a certain kind of courage that is needed for such an act. After all, Jan Palach was a Czech student who protested the 1968 Soviet-led occupation in the same way and I tend to be among those who call him a hero.



Third, this act unmasks the degree of radicalization within the movement that fights global warming. Because the green people are ready to sacrifice their own lives and the benefits seem to be non-existent, we may claim that they are as radicalized as the Islamic suicide attackers.









David Buckel's life could have been saved if he paid some attention to science. Let us first say that his fight against the CO2 emissions was ironic. A human body contains some 18.5% of carbon. That may translate to some 15 kg of carbon in his body. That carbon, if fully burned, is combined with the oxygen in the atmosphere to produce some 55 kg of CO2. One ton of carbon dioxide indulgences is around $10 these days so Al Gore is likely to demand some $0.55 for carbon permits from Buckel's partner.









In his e-mail sent to the New York Times and a few other outlets shortly before he set himself on fire, he wrote



Pollution ravages our planet, oozing inhabitability via air, soil, water and weather.



Most humans on the planet now breathe air made unhealthy by fossil fuels, and many die early deaths as a result — my early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves.



There’s something in these pictures you can’t see… It comes from animal life, the oceans, the Earth and the fuels we find in it. It’s called carbon dioxide. The fuels that produce CO2 have freed us from a world of back-breaking labor… enabling us to produce the things we need and move the people we love.



Some politicians are trying to label CO2 a pollutant. What would our lives be like then? Imagine if they succeed.



[M]y early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves.



Privilege, he said, was derived from the suffering of others.

