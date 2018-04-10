Hossenfelder's deceitful babbling about dark matter, a MOND killer

Stephen Hawking: 1942-2018 The world's most famous scientist of the current era was born on January 8th, 1942, exactly 300 years after the death of Galileo Galilei...

Jester's unconstructive recommended HEP reforms Yesterday, Adam Falkowski published his first blog post since September 2016, Where were we? . He starts by saying that particle physics is ...

An alcoholic story of Hugh Everett's fantasies Adam Becker, a guy who wrote " What is Real? The Unfinished Quest for the Meaning of Quantum Physics " which was released yesterda...

Stephen Hawking writes a post-mortem paper Stephen Hawking had a funeral in Cambridge yesterday. Some 500 people attended. I think that the family members were wise not to completely...

What is real? An experiment with Wigner's friend Stephen Hawking Half a week ago, I discussed Adam Becker's new book, What Is Real? , which is another attack on standard quantum mechanics or the "...

General strategy of naturalness is just plain logical inference Backreaction has launched another crusade against naturalness in high-energy physics. Who is crazy now? (In which I am stunned to encounter...

Cambridge Analytica and pals should be banned I have serious worries that my homeland was the most affected one Physicsnut has posted the fresh British Channel 4 video which is a resu...

Dark matter probably exists because in a galaxy, it doesn't Galaxies seem to rotate much like the vinyl records – the angular speed or at least the normal speed is pretty much independent from the sta...

Conference on alternative math did spark a war, after all On Valentine's Day, I attended the conference on the alternative methods to teach mathematics . I was honored to stand on the same side ...