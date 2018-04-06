Microsoft picked the best city to build a Majorana quantum computer

Stephen Hawking: 1942-2018 The world's most famous scientist of the current era was born on January 8th, 1942, exactly 300 years after the death of Galileo Galilei...

Aspects of Lawrence Krauss' alleged sex attacks In his newest blog post, On Lawrence Krauss, BuzzFeed, And #MeToo , Tommaso Dorigo cited me twice and he probably expects me to cite him, to...

Jester's unconstructive recommended HEP reforms Yesterday, Adam Falkowski published his first blog post since September 2016, Where were we? . He starts by saying that particle physics is ...

General strategy of naturalness is just plain logical inference Backreaction has launched another crusade against naturalness in high-energy physics. Who is crazy now? (In which I am stunned to encounter...

Draining several parts of the swampland simutaneously In 2005, my office was next to Cumrun Vafa's so I could watch him while plotting his plans to drain the swampland , more than a decade b...

An alcoholic story of Hugh Everett's fantasies Adam Becker, a guy who wrote " What is Real? The Unfinished Quest for the Meaning of Quantum Physics " which was released yesterda...

What is real? An experiment with Wigner's friend Stephen Hawking Half a week ago, I discussed Adam Becker's new book, What Is Real? , which is another attack on standard quantum mechanics or the "...

Stephen Hawking writes a post-mortem paper Stephen Hawking had a funeral in Cambridge yesterday. Some 500 people attended. I think that the family members were wise not to completely...

Cambridge Analytica and pals should be banned I have serious worries that my homeland was the most affected one Physicsnut has posted the fresh British Channel 4 video which is a resu...