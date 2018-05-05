Druncker: Marx's dreams are becoming a lively reality

Guest blog by Cohn-Bendit Mogherini-Druncker



Dear comrades, today, we're celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of the most important thinker in the human history, Karl Marx. I am grateful to comrade Motl for the opportunity to clarify and expand sentences from my important speech that I gave in Trier last night.







I am also grateful to our Chinese comrades who helped to resuscitate Karl Marx and who have also provided him with the bathrobe. In this way, Karl Marx could have taken the first shower in 200 years (the previous shower took place in the amniotic fluid exactly 200 years ago today).









We have to understand that our times finally realize Marx's dreams



Karl Marx who was a politically active philosopher once said or wrote, and I think that he wrote, that philosophers may interpret the world in numerous ways but what's actually important for them is to change the world. The gems that Karl Marx left for us were full of interpretations and suggestions and they managed to inspire a huge number of people and change the world.









The fact that some of Marx's would-be disciples later committed several mistakes simply cannot be blamed on Karl Marx. The European Commission will fight against all those heretics who would dare to suggest that Karl Marx himself has made a mistake. Here is one proof that Karl Marx isn't responsible for any mistakes. He wrote:



There is only one way to shorten and ease the convulsions of the old society and the bloody birth pangs of the new – revolutionary terror.

