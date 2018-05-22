Dumb tirades about a "liar paradox" in quantum mechanics

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Volumes of higher-dimensional balls from Gaussians: the coolness and conceptual implications Bill Zajc has agreed with me that the derivation of the volume of an \(N\)-dimensional ball\[ V_N (R) = \frac{\pi^{N/2} } { \zav{\frac N2...

Strong cosmic censorship is dead Some shaky new lore waits to be analogously invalidated in the future Albert Einstein has done most of the work to build the general theor...

Fuzzball civil war in India The newest hep-th preprint at this moment is A Critique of the Fuzzball Program by Suvrat Raju and his graduate student Pushkal Shrivastav...

Musk vs Buffett: innovation or moats? Warren Buffett and Elon Musk finally had some public disagreements which sound so natural given the men's very different ideas about bu...

Feynman 100: some links Yesterday, we remembered the 100th anniversary of Richard Feynman 's birth. Due to his numerous influences on science and myself, I foun...

Why 1 isn't prime Natalie Wolchover is among those who believe that one should be considered a prime integer: Why isn't 1 prime? It would make the prime...

An interview with a wise Assad In late 2015, Syrian president Bashar Assad was interviewed by the Czech public TV. Already before I had watched it, I didn't take the ...