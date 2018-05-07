EU budget: 25% for climate hysteria, 75% for other ideological corruption

On Friday afternoon, the EU's most powerful bureaucrat Jean-Claude Juncker has worshiped Karl Marx, the masculine femme fatale of Juncker's life. We heard that he was a great warrior for justice, wasn't responsible for any mistakes let alone atrocities that Marxism has committed, and the European Union should be reorganized around social values of Marx's type.



Almost every homo politicus in post-communist Europe was shocked.



When some shy teenage kids praise Adolf Hitler, we harass them. But when a bureaucrat does the same to Karl Marx who has probably scheduled a greater amount of suffering than Hitler, we call him the Chieftain of the European Commission or whatever is the exact title of this spectacular parasite. Lots of mayors in post-communist Europe felt stupid that they threw away Marx statues three decades ago. Eurotrash like Juncker could easily pay millions for this garbage today.









It can't surprise us that these people are wrong about pretty much everything; and they want to cripple the European continent at almost all levels. For the period 2021-2027, it is expected that the United Kingdom will no longer belong to the prison of the nations that we call the European Union. How will the European Union change after Britain's departure?









In the U.S., the climate hysteria seems to be pretty much over at the level of federal budgets. Well, our EU comrades won't give up this easily. For the 2021-2027 period, the EU wants to spend one quarter of its budget for the climate hysteria.



Well, I didn't hesitate for a second before I recommended the capital punishment for all the monstrous aßholes who are planning to burn the taxpayers' cash in this incredible way. These Bolsheviks want to burn a staggering $383.2 billion on "climate adaptation and mitigation" – that's about one-half of Apple, the world's company with the highest capitalization (or it is equal to the 5th or 6th top company's capitalization). A quarter of the shared budget is supposed to be wasted for a pseudoscientific superstition.



And it's very clear that it won't be just some modest shared budget. The European Union will pressure everybody – all government bodies at the EU and national level as well as companies and individuals – to spend a quarter of their own budgets for the same nonsense. Everyone is ordered to be poorer by 25% in the name of the fight against a fictitious threat. Every week, one whole day at work is wasted for this fairy-tale.



When the Kyoto protocol was signed in 1997, climate skeptics were warning that the global costs of this unjustified fight would be comparable to $100 or $150 billion a year. We were often attacked for being alarmists. Now, just the shared EU budget is supposed to waste $50 billion a year.



What will we get for one quarter of our wealth? The satellites and other apparatuses show that the global mean temperature increases by some 1.3 °C a century in recent decades. This rate seems somewhat robust. Let's generously assume that all of it is due to carbon dioxide emissions. But the European Union may only control its own emissions, not those of the rest of the world.



Let's generously assume that the European Union may stop all these emissions. The EU adds some 1/5 of the world's emissions which means that it contributes 0.25 °C a century to the warming trend. But you know, if we avoided the 2021-2027 spending, the effect would only be to delay the desired (by the EU Marxists) decarbonization by 7 years. And in 7 years, the European Union adds about 1/14 of 0.25 °C to the global mean temperature – less than 0.02 °C.



So what do we get for spending one quarter of our money? We will make the globe in 2027 cooler by 0.02 °C. And I was extremely generous. Needless to say, 0.02 °C is much smaller than the error margins of the measurements – or the differences between the global mean temperatures and their changes measured by different methods. So what we get for one quarter of our money paid over a 7-year-long period is clearly pure noise that is empirically indistinguishable from zero. You will surely not be able to "feel" the cooling by 0.02 °C by your skin – humans may only distinguish some 1 °C change of the temperature – but even if you used the most accurate thermometers and other gadgets, you won't be able to isolate some 0.02 °C that could be shown to be due to the EU's policies.



And if you cared to distinguish it from zero theoretically, what we get is at most 0.02 °C of relative cooling achieved by 2027, and cooling almost certainly makes the world a slightly worse place to live, not a better one. From a rational viewpoint, this giant waste of money is totally insane.



The European Union wants to modify the rest of the budget for 2021-2027 dramatically, too. A major part of the budgets so far have been some cohesion funds. For the EU to feel like a single entity, it should better be uniform enough which is why there has always been some money transfer from richer EU regions to poorer ones. This wasn't any trade compensated by something else – this redistribution is what every country or federation or confederacy does to some extent because the non-uniformities create problems.



OK, in the 2021-2027 budget, the European Union doesn't want to redistribute the money according to the impersonal and non-ideological "wealth" criteria anymore. It wants to "reward" the politically correct nations and regions and "punish" the politically incorrect ones. They're rather open about their plan to punish Poland and Hungary. Hungary has blasted the EU for this blackmail but the power of these blackmailing jerks is very high in contemporary Western Europe. So this change may happen.



Nations may be getting subsidies for every person who is beheaded which enriches our culture, for every new mosque, for every company that employs mostly women in jobs in which men are usually better, for the number of anti-Russian articles written in the newspapers, for the number of toilets for transsexuals, and so on. Maybe nations will be rewarded for every new statue of Karl Marx, too. I am sorry but we have lived through such a system. We called it a totalitarian system. The unelected EU apparatchiks have no right to decide which nations are "good" and which nations are "naughty" – especially when they are the naughtiest ones.



The United Kingdom has been a net payer and at least a big part of its money should be lost. On top of that, countries like Hungary and Poland may get even less money because of these new ideological considerations. The desire to break the European Union will almost certainly grow. I think that a messy dissolution of the European Union could be a very bad event basically for everyone.



So I think that we should try hard to work on some Velvet Divorce of the European Union – which would ideally preserve the free trade. As far as I can say, there is really no other feature of the EU that is a clear advantage so all other aspects of the EU should simply be abolished – and they may be recreated if the nations decide it's a good idea. As I have mentioned, I would have serious problems to support a dissolution of the EU that would be violent; or one that would severely cripple the trade in our continent. But if these basic threats are avoided, I would surely support any dissolution of the European Union wholeheartedly.