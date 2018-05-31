EU Parliament will vote to ban the Internet

Upload filters, licenses or taxes to use a simple hyperlink



John Archer has told us about some hints that a shocking law affecting the Internet – which makes GDPR look like a lollipop in comparison – is getting prepared by the European Union's authorities. The new bill is framed as a copyright bill but if approved – and the EU Parliament is going to vote in three weeks – it would represent the most shocking censorship of the Internet that has ever been introduced in any country of the world, including China, Iran, and North Korea.







Some Czech Internet users love this meme – an answer of a female pensioner in a poll:



Ms Věra Pohlová, 72 years, pensioner: These affairs are only annoying everybody. I would ban all these internets [sic] and computers.



