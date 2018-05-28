EU's jihad against straws, plastic forks etc. threatens civilization

Some unelected apparatchiks in Brussels are planning to ban plastic straws, balloon sticks, cotton buds, plastic cutlery, and stirrers – not bottles and cups, it seems – across the European Union's member states.



Demagogic media almost universally replace the subject "unelected apparatchiks" by "the European Union" as if the bunch of illegitimate aßholes disconnected from the real life were representing the whole continent. But I must admit that my reading of the Czech news servers indicates that most of the Czech public – including some communities that are often intensely anti-Brussels – actually supports this EU proposal. Maybe iDNES.cz readers are mostly on my side, however.







Shockingly enough, the corporate lobby of producers of balloon sticks wasn't strong enough to defeat several of these officials. We must live in genuinely happy times. Millions of African migrants may be waiting for their opportunity but the European Commission focuses on bans of balloon sticks.



The justification is the huge amount of waste especially in the oceans – some 70% of litter in the European seas and 85% in global seas is composed of these one-use plastic products. I totally hate plastic trash – and throughout my life, I have actually done lots of work to liberate Nature from this trash. In 1988, your humble correspondent and his friend Robert spontaneously decided to pick all the trash on a trip in the High Tatras, Slovakia. Our pioneer supervisor was impressed.



But such general bans on such products look like an extremely bad idea to me – and I have to take it personally.



As a kid, I also loved plastic straws. It's cool to drink from a straw. It also saves your teeth from excessively high or low temperatures and the impact of sugar and acids. They had diverse colors and I loved that kind of diversity. You may do some simple experiments with them, too. In fact, I feel much poorer because I have many fewer straws than I possessed decades ago. I should probably buy a big package before they're banned.









I think that plastic materials are among the underappreciated technological breakthroughs that we should thank to every day.



Are there any replacements for plastic straws at all?



This page lists 7 alternatives – bamboo, straw straw (I think they mean some actual grass), paper or metallic or glass straws, reusable bottle with an incorporated straw (I bought such bottles, $10 a piece after a big discount, to my niece and nephew), and nothing. They may sometimes be good but in lots of situations, they're not totally adequate replacements for plastic straws. The alternatives are too hard to clean if they need to be reused (a risk of infections etc.), too fragile (grass will almost certainly break, glass has a much smaller probability but when it breaks in your mouth, it may be very damaging), or they have other disadvantages.









Real-world plastics aren't perfect – they add the trash to the oceans, and they may release bisfenols and other chemicals – but they have also done a great service for the mankind. They have made our lives more comfortable. They have reduced the amount of infections.



In the morning, a paper package of milk that I bought in Lidl was sort of open. The package looked full, the milk tastes good, but the circular seal proving the integrity under the cup was broken. It made me a bit nervous. But there's still a lot of food – starting from bakery and vegetables – that is being sold without packages. If I were directing the progress, I would actually encourage some packaging everywhere, to reduce the probability that another consumer has touched those things, or tasted them etc. ;-)



This is partly my personal preference – in this sense, I may be close to germophobe Sheldon Cooper. Yes, other people see things differently and the very absence of packaging makes them think that some bakery or vegetable is "fresh". OK, that's not an implication that I have bought. ;-)



Now, the amount of trash in the oceans looks too high. Some marine life really suffers because of that. But countries like Czechia are hundreds of miles away from the nearest sea. (OK, I realize that our trash may get to the seas through rivers...) The marine justification looks utterly idiotic in our context. On top of that, Europeans as a whole are arguably contributing a small fraction of the problem only. The non-European seas are worse. The Asians are arguably much more obvious pigs and they're unlikely to follow the European examples. We the Europeans have a much more friendly behavior towards the marine environment and the environment in general than folks at some other continents. Does it really make sense to increase the gap further?



(I think that Europe is partly responsible for the trash in the sea because we export our trash to other countries, assuming that they will do something civilized with it, but most of these "importers" just dump it to the seas. This is the kind of dynamics that should be stopped. I think it's OK to export trash to poor countries but it should also be the exporters' responsibility to find the places where the trash won't have very damaging consequences. Well, I actually think that giant rubbish heaps in Sahara would be just fine.)



If I were in charge of the fight against trash, I would surely prefer to improve the methods to collect the trash – even when it already gets to the beaches – and technologies to reuse or transform the plastic trash into something harmless.







I think that the plastic materials are treated as the ultimate Devil mainly because they look "obviously" man-made or unnatural, and what is man-made is terrible because the humanity is considered a cancer of the planet by the contemporary would-be leaders of the humanity. But there are at least three related problems with this whole philosophy:



Plastic materials are ultimately composed of the same elements as the bioshere, so they're natural from some deeper, physical viewpoint Humans are natural as well, they're animals who are relative to chimps Even if you didn't accept that polymers or humans are natural, there's just nothing "unambiguously wrong" about things that are unnatural or related to the humans