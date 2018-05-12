Feynman 100: some links

Yesterday, we remembered the 100th anniversary of Richard Feynman's birth. Due to his numerous influences on science and myself, I found this topic too big to grasp.
Instead, let me be a linker-not-a-thinker this time. Lots of people have created some material for the occasion.
A timelapsed genesis of a tribute to Feynman drawn by a Slovak artist, Ms Daniela Lieskovská.
First, here is an ordered Google search of Feynman articles on this blog – and an anti-chronological one. About 500 articles on this website contain his surname.
Caltech event: 2.3 hours of video from an event at Caltech. Features stories from his sister, his daughter (surely hot for 50 years), Leonard Susskind, Freeman Dyson, and extra thoughts from Kip Thorne, John Preskill, Janna Levin, Robbert Dijkgraaf, and a resusciated bluish 3D Richard Feynman who tells a story about the Manhattan Project.
John Preskill wrote a Feynman poem.
A young Stephen Wolfram with his older friend RPF, an interesting picture.
Maria Popova's Love After Life: about Feynman's letter to his ill wife Arline.
Clifford Johnson's cartoon from his book: a blonde and a brunette talk about Feynman diagrams. I would find it more plausible if they were black men with saxophones.
A prime that looks like RPF.
A Twitter search.
Physics World's list of celebrations and RPF 100 programs.
Brazil's edition of El Pais has published an interesting article about Feynman, mainly while doing research in strip clubs.
This actual drawing at the top of their article is impressive. There are lots of integrals with kernels and some graphs of wave functions or propagators. On top of that, you may recognize some female professionals who are dressed (at most) in a hat. I believe that the object in the left upper corner isn't genitalia but rather a dog.
It resembles a more brutal version of my chemistry notes at the high school – my chemistry teacher almost killed me because of them and all my classmates seem to remember my brutal verbal war very well; they remind me of that experience during the high school reunions. Instead of strippers, I only had things like apples! ;-)
He didn't believe in afterlife and neither do I. But his impact will last. Thanks, RPF.
