Lesser minds hide from Richard Feynman in safe spaces

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

Most programmers think like folks in humanities, not natural scientists Coders as a community ceased to be STEM people A disagreement about the teaching of mathematics with several people – whom I noticed to be...

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Strong cosmic censorship is dead Some shaky new lore waits to be analogously invalidated in the future Albert Einstein has done most of the work to build the general theor...

Musk vs Buffett: innovation or moats? Warren Buffett and Elon Musk finally had some public disagreements which sound so natural given the men's very different ideas about bu...

Feynman 100: some links Yesterday, we remembered the 100th anniversary of Richard Feynman 's birth. Due to his numerous influences on science and myself, I foun...

Black hole mass can't be visualized as a property of the black hole interior I still don't get why this [public] NASA video with sound that I posted to YouTube has acquired 1.8 million views – and is therefore m...

Dumb tirades about a "liar paradox" in quantum mechanics A reader has linked to another weird text about the foundations of quantum mechanics that was published in Scientific American, Quantum Phy...

Top black Harvard economist was inconvenient, is attacked by far left through harassment I know Roland Fryer rather well in person Roland G. Fryer Jr (*1977, pics ) is a top economist. He's received the MacArthur Fellowshi...