Most programmers think like folks in humanities, not natural scientists

Coders as a community ceased to be STEM people



A disagreement about the teaching of mathematics with several people – whom I noticed to be programmers of some kind – has led me to systematically revise my views about the "geeky and/or scientific character" of the generic coders.



I came to the college in Fall 1992 – when Czechoslovakia was just being scheduled for dissolution and when the Internet started to penetrate to the Academia. So since Fall 1992, I was using e-mail, FTP, telnet, and gopher, among other services that sound partly obsolete today.



In those times, my Alma Mater – Faculty of Mathematics and Physics at the Charles University in Prague – was a classic example of a "geeky" college, one where hard science rules. No one doubted it. On top of that, everyone rightfully assumed that these people of the STEM type were also in charge of the department and they were the most important ones, too.









But almost since the beginning, the large department – it's called Faculty... because by its size, it may be more comparable to the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard and similar entities than to a physics department – was composed of four sections: mathematics, physics, computer science, and teaching (mainly of the previous three subjects). There are clear differences between the cultures of these four fields but these differences are still smaller and were always smaller than the differences between these STEM fields and the rest.









Clearly, the pedagogic section of the school was the most social-science-oriented. After all, the students learn some things related to psychology and similar stuff over there. It has always been agreed that the students of the teaching were the least talented ones in average – a statement that may be supported by particular data – and the people in that section weren't considered the essential folks that "make" the school what it was. Needless to say, the fact that the pedagogic section had the highest fraction of female students is a fact that isn't quite independent from the content of the previous sentences.



The three "main" sections – mathematics, physics, and computer science – were comparably geeky in their own ways. I was recently led to believe that the computer science folks, not particularly at that school but probably also at that school, have drifted most quickly towards the "ordinary people" that are increasingly incorporated into the cultural Marxist scheme of the world.



You know, in 1992, the Internet wasn't a mass phenomenon. It was only used by the bosses of the U.S. military, many scientific institutions in the developed world, and some colleges. It was still used mostly for stuff related to science and there were serious discussions whether CERN and the Academia etc. would "allow" the general public and the commercial sector to join the Internet at all. These days, it sounds utterly funny because the scholarly activities only represent a negligible fraction of the Internet traffic. And I think that it wouldn't have been legally or physically possible to prevent the ordinary commercial world and the public from "joining" the Internet – or from creating a new one, for that matter. Even if we agreed that this serving of the Internet to the masses were a net negative thing, and I don't think so, it was probably unavoidable, anyway.



So I think that everyone realizes that the typical composition of the activities done with the Internet has changed dramatically in the recent 25 years. In the early 1990s, working with preprints at xxx.lanl.gov (today primarily called arXiv.org), was really a substantial part of the traffic on the Internet. A relaxed photograph or a song were just cherries on a pie. These days, the typical packets transfer the information such as comments and photographs from social networks



My 3rd baby Rebecca has just created her 17th poop. Look how sweet it is. I mean Rebecca. But so is the poop.



It seems to me that most programmers play the role of translators or interpreters operating between computers and humans – but otherwise doing similar mundane tasks.



There's nothing in mathematics except for conventions. One may use one convention or another. And then one needs some common sense and he may do anything and everything.

