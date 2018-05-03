NYT runs a hit piece against Czech (brewery's) anti-feminism

Sheldon's farewell to string theory: a fun episode with some serious problems For almost 7 years, I have been an enthusiastic fan of The Big Bang Theory. The CBS sitcom is in its seventh season . Each episode lasts 20 ...

Regularization and renormalization Eighty years ago, people encountered the first divergences - infinities - in the calculations based on quantum field theory: I chose Julian ...

A nice video challenging Bohmian mechanics After numerous wonderful videos about the Bible, Jesus, and the Big Flood that you've hopefully watched ;-), the Inspiring Philosophy Y...

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

Hossenfelder's deceitful babbling about dark matter, a MOND killer One of the things that have always driven me up the wall about the postmodern would-be scientific media was their constant promotion of peop...

Bad news: bombardment of Syria, Michael Cohen in Prague Last night, it seemed that the Syrian tension was fading away. Erdogan also claimed that it did. Suddenly, we woke up on Saturday to see the...

Frauchiger-Renner: trivial to see that QM has no contradictions Click at the pirate icon above the title for a no-nonsense mobile version of this blog post. Maken has pointed out the new paper In Defen...

Volumes of higher-dimensional balls from Gaussians: the coolness and conceptual implications Bill Zajc has agreed with me that the derivation of the volume of an \(N\)-dimensional ball\[ V_N (R) = \frac{\pi^{N/2} } { \zav{\frac N2...