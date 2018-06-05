Dijkgraaf, parameters, and omnipresent Šmoitian trolls

Robbert Dijkgraaf is the director of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Princeton, New Jersey – he is the boss of Edward Witten and he would be a boss of Albert Einstein if Einstein avoided death in the 1950s. He's also a late co-father of matrix string theory (and once a co-author of mine).



In the Netherlands, he's a rather well-known scientific talking head. So if you search for "Robbert Dijkgraaf" on YouTube, you will get videos from Dutch TV where Dijkgraaf talks about Einstein for an hour and stuff like that.



Well, Dijkgraaf just posted the newest text at the Quanta Magazine:



string theory has no adjustable non-dynamical continuous dimensionless parameters.



dimensionful such as \(c,\hbar\): no theory may predict their values because these values depend on the choice of units, i.e. social conventions, and social conventions can't really be calculated from a fundamental physical theory based on crisp mathematics. Adult theoretical physicists normally use units with \(1=c=\hbar=\dots\), so these parameters are no longer adjustable. Or discrete – one has to decide that we live around a particular vacuum that is chosen from a finite set or a countable set. That covers the choice of the vacuum from the often repeated \(10^{500}\) possibilities. Or dynamical: the parameter is actually the vacuum expectation value of a scalar field with a vanishing potential (so all values are allowed and stable), a modulus. When such moduli (non-stabilized scalar fields) exist, they cause additional "fifth forces" violating the equivalence principle. Because we haven't observed those, it should mean that we live in a vacuum where no non-stabilized moduli exist.

The comment that string theory has less free parameters then the standard model is kind of ridiculous, each member of the "landscape" is it's own free parameter. So string theory instead of less free parameters has like \(10^{500}\) more.



Really? String theory has no free parameters? And there's only one string theory? Show me where the theory predicts that the electron has a mass of \(9.11 \times 10^{-31}\) kilograms and then I'll start believing that spacetime is composed of 10 or 11 dimensions, 6 or 7 of which are conveniently curled up so small they could never be observed.

