If you have trouble with string theory, it simply proves you're not too smart

The author of a new embarrassing anti-physics book that was released today is finally receiving the expected affirmative action from the political activists who pretend to be science journalists and who pretend that the author of the book is a physicist who is worth the name – she is definitely not one.



One of the uncritical reviews was published in Nature. She has a vagina so she must surely be right in her disagreements with Wilczek, Weinberg, Polchinski, and Arkani-Hamed – to suggest otherwise would be an example of sexism. But I had to laugh when I saw the title and the punch line of a Forbes text by Ethan Siegel:



What is your standing? Why do you think you have the right to question the legitimacy of the research voluntarily chosen by a few hundred or at most a few thousand people in the world who think that they're doing something important?



By allowing string theory (etc.) research to exist, the mankind is wasting its best living minds on nonsense.



Imagine that in a room, there is BLM, one of the 1,000 world's Best Living Minds (well, surely not a member of the Black Lives Matter), and the average Joe AJ. They disagree about the kind of a theory or methodology that should be used to advance cutting-edge theoretical physics.



Based on the aforementioned data and nothing else, decide which of the two answers is more likely or true:

The average Joe is more likely to be right than one of the world's best living minds. He knows which theory is good to advance theoretical physics. The best living mind should be employed by the average Joe and do what the average Joe tells him. One of the world's best living minds is more likely to be right about the right theory or methodology – because he's smarter than the average Joe.