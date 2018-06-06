Monte Carlo fails at leptonic top pair production

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

Most programmers think like folks in humanities, not natural scientists Coders as a community ceased to be STEM people A disagreement about the teaching of mathematics with several people – whom I noticed to be...

MiniBooNE confirms LSND's anomaly calling for new neutrino species For decades, it's been almost clear that the neutrinos aren't quite massless. They have a tiny mass. Since the late 1990s, the measu...

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Strong cosmic censorship is dead Some shaky new lore waits to be analogously invalidated in the future Albert Einstein has done most of the work to build the general theor...

Lesser minds hide from Richard Feynman in safe spaces Two weeks ago, we commemorated 100th birthday of Richard Feynman . N*t Even Wr*ng mostly focuses on criticisms and "bad lessons"...

Steven Pinker vs quantum mechanics An evolutionary psychologist cannot be as smart as a good theoretical physicist, otherwise he would be one I've praised Steven Pinker ...

Dijkgraaf, parameters, and omnipresent Šmoitian trolls MathPix is a rather amazing app for your phone. Write e.g.\[ \int_{-\infty}^{\infty} e^{-x^2} dx \] with your hand, take a photo of thi...

Top black Harvard economist was inconvenient, is attacked by far left through harassment I know Roland Fryer rather well in person Roland G. Fryer Jr (*1977, pics ) is a top economist. He's received the MacArthur Fellowshi...