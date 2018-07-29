A Canadian journalist proves a Sydney suburb obeys the Sharia Law

I am getting and watching lots of similar videos and follow many stories – the recent invasion of the Africans to the Spanish enclaves bordering Morocco (they had feces, lime, flamethrowers) was pretty fascinating.







It makes no sense to discuss everything but at some moments, I think it's a good idea to see something and think about it.









Lauren Southern is an attractive and bright 22-year-old Canadian journalist who went to investigate the situation in Lekamba, the most Islamized part of (Western) Sydney, Australia. She expected the situation to be much better than in the no-go zones in Brussels and other European cities – after all, Australia is famous for its rather principled anti-immigration policies.









But she saw lots of Halal things, men looking in strange ways, and an interaction with a cop took place just minutes later when she was heading towards the local mosque. I loved her intelligent approach to the conversation with the policeman: She just wanted to know who was violating laws and which laws. In the postmodern epoch when lots of people just mindlessly obey various orders while pretending that they're free, it was incredibly refreshing.



OK, he told her that she couldn't walk over there, towards the mosque. She asked Why? Because she would probably be the source of the "imminent breach of peace" (he clearly had to train that phrase! That "breach of the peace" is clearly just a newly Western-made synonym for a "blasphemous behavior towards Allah"). OK, that's an interesting statement. Her very presence on the street would be the source of non-peace, and that's a reason to restrict her presence. She kept on pursuing her curiosity:



Would the tension really be caused by her or by the Muslim side that would be dissatisfied and turn emotional?

