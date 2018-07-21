Cohl Furey understands neither field theory nor octonions

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

A quasi-smooth compact manifold may be hiding in monster group, pure gravity The most extreme, simplest, consistent vacuum of quantum gravity could be Witten's monstrous \(AdS_3\)/CFT pair . The boundary CFT is a ...

Nima on the end of spacetime ...and arrow of time, quantum foundations, and other things... David Barrera sent me a link to a five-day-old lecture by Nima Arkani-Hamed...

Vafa, quintessence vs Gross, Silverstein It has been one year since Strings 2017 ended in the Israeli capital (yes, I mean Jerusalem, that's where Czechia has the honorary cons...

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Slow bottom-up HEP research is neither intellectually challenging, nor justified by the null LHC data Ben Allanach has been a well-known supersymmetry researcher in Cambridge, England whose name has appeared a dozen of times on this blog and...

Postulates of quantum mechanics almost directly follow from experiments Most of the ordinary people who have tried to understand modern physics find the novel logical framework of quantum mechanics challenging. S...

James Wells' anti-naturalness quackery Sabine Hossenfelder celebrates a preprint titled Naturalness, Extra-Empirical Theory Assessments, and the Implications of Skepticism and ...

David Gross: make America great again The first string theory's formula, the Veneziano amplitude, was introduced to physics in 1968, i.e. half a century ago. In that year o...