Europe should enthusiastically accept Mnuchin's free trade offer

A trade war won't ever make America great again. If the U.S. reduces its trade deficit without damaging its good image as the greatest destination for investments and the home of the most important reserve currency, it will simply strengthen the U.S. dollar and the stronger U.S. dollar will lead to the growth of the trade deficit to levels comparable to the present one.







If the U.S. or Donald Trump manages to reduce the attractiveness of the U.S. dollar, treasuries (U.S. bonds), and stocks, then the U.S. trade deficit may indeed shrink or disappear but many Americans will notice that the lower purchase parity resulting from the relatively weaker dollar – one that isn't stronger than expected – isn't something that they really wanted.



Ask people e.g. in the black Africa: Would they love to earn a strong currency and be rich by printing pictures of Benjamin Franklin or his African counterpart if there were one – instead of the hard work they have to do today? They would definitely love it! It's largely irrational for Trump to dream about the balanced trade or a weaker dollar. The apparent Trump's weak dollar policy (which is so different from the strong dollar policy verbally supported by most Trump's predecessors) is a result of his one-sided mercantilism. America would surely realize rather quickly that it doesn't contain just workers who want to be employed – it also (or primarily!) harbors over 300 million consumers who want to buy products cheaply! ;-)









I think that every competent economist agrees that a maximally free trade in the whole world is the best setup that maximizes the advantages for all sides, allocates the right jobs to the people who have the appropriate comparative advantages, and that's where the world would converge if it were both rational and acting cooperatively.



In this context, I must emphasize – because lots of PC people want to obscure this point – that the free trade does not imply the free movement of the people or labor. At least since the abolition of slavery, people aren't just "another class of products" that may be sold. So countries have a very good motivation to freely exchange products but they have even better reasons to keep on protecting their territories from the influx of immigrants.



There is absolutely no reason why the movement of products should follow the same rules as the movement of the people – in spite of the fact that the EU ideologues love to demagogically claim that they're inseparable because the demagogues have invented the term "single market" for their union.









While it's better if tariffs are absent, I have also argued that at the end, Trump's tariffs may be just as bad as taxes but not worse. Trump has reduced some taxes and increased some tariffs. They're different animals but both of them contribute some money to the federal budget. The U.S. is importing a lot of things – and rather regularly – so the tariffs may be as predictable and reliable a source of income for the government as taxes. On top of that, some tariffs may discourage some unnecessary transfer of products to other continents – which may often be just a way to waste energy.



Lots of acts have been made in this "slowly starting" trade war. A French minister said that the U.S. is playing according to the "rules of the jungle" (he primarily meant the unilaterally imposed tariffs) and they won't negotiate with the gun next to their heads (well, maybe they will be forced to negotiate, anyway, or shot dead – the French verbal heroes should be more careful before they brag that the gun pointing to their head won't affect their behavior).



Some people say that Trump's tough attitude is just a negotiating tactic. However, a sufficiently vigorous trade conflict could kill lots of U.S. producers. Will Trump see the light before Harley-Davidson (or another legendary U.S. brand) is killed? I am not sure. He has surely persuaded me that he's eager to cripple much of the international trade, indeed, and perhaps kill Harley-Davidson or someone else along the way – Trump seems to be hostile to Harley-Davidson, anyway. But maybe, it's his carefully crafted trick to fool even people like me into thinking that when it comes to trade, he is a borderline lunatic. I am not really sure whether he's one or he just pretends to be one.



A day ago or so, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said:



My message is pretty clear. It's the same message the president delivered at the G7: If Europe believes in free trade, we're ready to sign a free trade agreement with no tariffs, no non-tariff barriers and no subsidies. It has to be all three.

