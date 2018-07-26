Laymen's thirst for overly simple solutions and \(0^0\)

Most people seem to be irrational, in fact obsessively irrational, and that's manifested even in mundane discussions. OK, ask how much is the zeroth power of zero:\[



0^0 = ?



\] Great. In calculus where the arguments are continuous, there is still a general way to calculate a power:\[



a^b = \exp(b \log a).



\] The logarithm is natural. Apply it to \(0^0\) and you get:\[



0^0 = \exp(0\log 0) = \exp(0\times (-\infty)) = \exp({\rm ind}) = {\rm ind}.



\] Like \(0/0\), it's a classic indeterminate form. Well, yes, this \(0\times (-\infty)\) in the exponent is "more likely" to be "morally" zero (because the minus infinity may be modest "minus nine" times the logarithm of ten when the base is one billionth, close enough to zero; and the exponent is therefore one) but in principle, the product of the zero and minus infinity may be anything.









There are other ways to show that these two expressions are equally indeterminate. In fact, it's straightforward to prove that they are equal. Use the general identity\[



a^{x-y} = \frac{a^x}{a^y}



\] and use it to see\[



0^0=0^{5-5} = \frac{0^5}{0^5} = \frac{0}{0}.



\] OK, so the "zeroth power of zero" is equal to "zero over zero". If the latter is indeterminate, so must be the former – or you must admit that \(a^{x-y}=a^x/a^y\) doesn't always work (in particular, one side may be well-defined and the other is not). This argument has the opposite impact than the argument that the binomial expansion of \((x+y)^n\) \[



(x+y)^n = \sum_{k=0}^n \frac{n!}{k!(n-k)!} x^k y^{n-k}



\] "should" be valid even for \(y=0\), and \(0^0=1\) is then naturally "needed" because this \(0^0\) appears in the \(k=n\) term.



However, the claim that \(0^0\) is "indeterminate" means that there are subtleties and there may be reasons to justify different answers – so the very existence of these "morally contradictory" arguments is evidence supporting the "indeterminate" answer! If you need to show that \(0^0\) has a unique value, you need to suppress or censor all the inconvenient arguments – and an honest thinker just cannot do that.



Calculators etc. give you an "error" or "Indeterminate" in order to force you to discuss the special case separately – in order to prevent you from "knowing" a unique answer that turns out to be wrong!









Now, as you can see e.g. on Wikipedia (zeroth power of zero), combinatorial people – what really matters is that they are people who imagine that the exponents such as the "second" zero are integers or rational – like to "define" \(0^0=1\). Well, they give some precise meaning to the exponentiation or to the symbol of the power – and strictly speaking, it is a slightly different meaning than the meaning assigned by the continuous people.



One may give rationalizations for this choice. The value "one" is consistent with some considerations. Anything to the zeroth power is equal to one – zeroth power of something means "zero contribution" to products multiplicatively, and you may choose this logic to be valid even if the base is zero.



OK, I obviously prefer the answer from the calculus and continuous numbers because it's more general. The expression is an indeterminate form and calculators dealing with continuous numbers should better return an ill-defined result. And be sure that they do.



Five years ago, there was a Quora question What is the zeroth power of zero? There are some 100 answers. Some of them say basically what I did, others prefer to say that it is one. One answer is by MIT student who set that "Donald Knuth set things straight" in 1992 and "now we assign the useful value one".



Oh, really? Who is "we"?



Donald Knuth, a typical representative of the "discrete mathematics" culture, just gave another rationalization for the claim that \(0^0=1\), like tons of people before him and after him – in fact, this simple question has been debated for centuries. So he shows that it's compatible with some combinatorial procedures to define the power as one.



What I find terribly characteristic and irrational about a majority of the laymen's attitude to all analogous mathematical or scientific questions is:



they believe that the truth is dictated by authorities or votes they think that proofs may suddenly disappear they think that the answers must be simplified when some people "vote" they think that if an identity works in 90% or 97% of cases, it works in general