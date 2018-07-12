New Czech government depends on the communist party

Among humans, the former communist secret agent and current Slovak-born billionaire Andrej Babiš is unquestionably the single greatest threat for the Czech democracy after 1989. He has a disproportionate influence on politics, economy, and the media (he owns two of the most widespread dailies and Czechia's #1 commercial radio station, among others).



He has no respect for the parliamentary procedures, power sharing, and his constant whining combined with oversimplified, emotional and irrational, nasty accusations against all of his political opponents constantly reminds us why he is exactly the kind of an assertive yet primitive loyal bumpkin that the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia loved to hire up to 1989 and that were moved to labor camps in Germany of the 1930s.



But when he earned 30% votes in the October 2017 elections – which was enough to make the remaining 8 parties in the Parliament look like dwarfs – I wasn't hysterical. His coalition potential was very low, I expected him not to earn the confidence easily. I thought that the era of Babiš's first government without confidence would be rather nice politically – because a weak government is often a good government. I hope that you agree that this blog hasn't become a mirror image of Daily Kos with tons of anti-Babiš rants every day – which 98% of the current readers would be totally uninterested in, anyway.



And I think that I was right. It was nice when Babiš had to struggle for his own survival, when he had to šit into his pants every day and ask: Will I be arrested tonight or tomorrow? I am not an anarchist but when a modern government is limited by the fact that people may point out that it hasn't really earned a legitimate support from the Parliament, it's an advantage.









Today after the midnight, his second government received 105 out of 196 in a confidence vote. Those 105 include 77 of his own deputies (except for one who was absent for family reasons) plus 14 of 15 social democrats and 14 of 15 communist lawmakers. The communists are absolutely thrilled because for the first time since 1989 (or mid 1990), they participate at power – and will get lots of chairs in state-owned companies, among other things (the foreign policy will probably be less pro-NATO because they're anti-NATO) – and because they love Babiš, anyway.



Babiš is the actual current communist superstar of the post-communist Europe and the communist party – which has turned into a bunch of rather boring non-revolutionary bureaucrats enjoying their comfortable seats – knows it very well.









The only social democratic lawmaker who voted against the new semi-communist government was Milan Chovanec, the former minister of interior. He's a guy from Pilsen whose tweets were often upvoted by your humble correspondent a year or two ago. Almost a decade ago, I could have been allergic to him (and I also think that his Pilsner law degree is at least questionable) but I evolved to a fan of a sort. He was strongly anti-immigration, pro-gun, unafraid of Mr Babiš, and capable of working at least with the center right ODS.



After numerous clashes with Babiš, Chovanec may have some particular personal reasons why he really dislikes a government of social democrats with Babiš – who has weakened the social democratic party so much – but it's not just personal. The whole unit of social democrats here in Pilsen actually agrees with Chovanec and opposes the government led by Babiš. Nice. Like the Pilsner Škoda Works workers turned out to be cryptocapitalists during the monetary reform of 1953 in which the communists stole a majority of the wealth from all the people who weren't pro-communist losers, the Pilsner social democrats might be closet conservatives today.



Communist Zdeněk Ondráček left the Parliament and didn't support the new government, either. People say that it was due to "unknown personal reasons". Well, I don't think that they are unknown to me. This former cop who was beating the student demonstrators by a baton in 1989 was elected the Parliament's supervisor of GIBS, the special Czech police investigating policemen. And after many of us protested this shocking choice at rallies, he was removed from the job. So I guess he is angry that Babiš and other comrades failed to save his job by staging a siege of the Wenceslaus Square to starve the anti-communist forces to death, as recommended by Ondráček's even more hardcore Bolshevik parents in November 1989.



The new government's program is a long list of populist promises designed to impress the losers who depend on the government. It is a recipe to inflate the size of the government tremendously and turn the surpluses that are really expected given the current amazing economic conditions to huge deficits. These communists and de facto communists clearly intend to buy the cheapest votes and stay in power for as long as possible.



I think that Babiš will keep on liquidating the social democratic party, his overt coalition partner, like he he has done since 2013. These social democratic lackeys and dogsbodies (in Czech, we like the term "podržtaška" for these servants – "bag holders") will be made responsible for all the bad things and he will be the king who did all the great things – he's been spreading this ludicrous meme (also using the media he owns) since 2013 and a huge fraction if not a majority of the Czech voters are sufficiently moronic to buy this garbage.



On the other hand, the communists – despite the worst result in the elections in the history of the party founded in 1921 (just 7.5%) – feel incredibly powerful. Here is what the current top apparatchik of the Communist Party wrote on Twitter last night:





Ti co se těžce provinili na majetku státu a na podivných zločinných privatizacích a odporné korupci při státních zakázkách se bojí, že vláda, která se bude opírat o podporu KSČM začne tyto zločiny vyšetřovat a tak organizují akce proti vzniku vlády, nedivím se, je co vyšetřovat. — Vojtěch Filip (@vojtafilip) July 11, 2018

Those who have heavily sinned against the assets of the state/government and during the strange criminal privatizations and the hideous corruption during the public tenders are afraid that the government relying on the support from the Communist Party will start to investigate these crimes, and that's why they are organizing events against the birth of the government. I am not surprised, there's a lot to investigate.

