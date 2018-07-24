"Standard Model has no octonions in it" is politically incorrect, too

Left-wing activists stifle the discussion about anything so much that the Inquisition looks like a fresh air in comparison



My essay about Cohl Furey and octonions has been read by some 6,000 people, higher than the average, but the relative increase of insufferable trolls – and bans per article – was much higher than the increase of the number of readers.



Many people often present the medieval Inquisition as a textbook example of an institution that was preventing the people from researching and even talking about scientific matters. Many Christian readers love to defend or lionize the Inquisition or the Catholic Church and its officially sponsored thinkers – and they occasionally attack the likes of Galileo Galilei.



Make no mistake about it, I am squarely on Galileo's side and I would be on the analogous side even in disputes where science was represented by a less shining man than the founder of science.



However, I find it increasingly obvious that the Inquisition represented the freedom of thought and the open-minded approach to arguments relatively to the left-wing activists that have literally contaminated the whole Planet Earth by 2018.









The Inquisition was trying to preserve some Catholic theses, dogmas, and "ways of thinking" that it considered vital for the preservation of the "system of the civilized world". They were just wrong: this suppression of the freedom of thought wasn't really good – or vital – for the preservation of the civilization. But these protected dogmas were rather special – in some sense, there were just several risky statements that researchers should have been careful about.









For example, in March, I was rather persuaded that Giordano Bruno was burned for his belief in exoplanets. The idea that other planets are analogous to Earth and they're just floating somewhere, independently of ours, was (and is) very clearly dangerous for the perceived centrality of Earth and therefore the centrality of the Biblical God, too.



In the Bible, God said that He was focused on the Earth in one way or another. If the Earth is just one many planets that have nothing to do with each other and move in rather random directions, it was rather stupid for God to focus on Earth, right? The whole thing is rather stupid... and people may keep on thinking, it's dangerous, and Giordano Bruno had to be burned.



There weren't really too many scholars analogous to Giordano Bruno who were burned for heresies related to statements about physical sciences. On top of that, Bruno could be said to be an ideologue of a sort, not a pure scientist. But I think that Bruno was a good, scientifically literate scholar and many of his statements about the structure of the Solar System and the Universe were actually (even) more modern than those of Copernicus, Kepler, and others. Some of the missions searching for exoplanets etc. should be named after Bruno – that would be more appropriate e.g. than Kepler.



OK, the Inquisition was really protecting a few theses that were written at a few prominent places of the Bible. Most other things could have been thought about. If you discussed the atomic theory or its details, people wouldn't even have a clue which of the competing views should be considered "the view sponsored by the Catholic Church" and which of them should be viewed as a potential heresy.



Sadly, it seems to me that the contemporary post-truth, mostly left-wing, octopus is significantly more far-reaching and classifies a huge percentage of the possible statements about science as heresies – or, in the modern terms, as politically incorrect propositions. In some corners, including those claiming to be scholarly ones, people can't say that there is obviously no threat posed by the climate change; all predictions of the apocalypse driven by the population growth or climate change or other things have spectacularly failed; that blacks statistically differ from whites, women from men, and pretty much any two groups defined by similar criteria differ from each other in most respects, sometimes dramatically.



People are harassed for saying anything that could be potentially interpreted as the statement \(X

eq Y\) for any \(X,Y\). And there are lots of other forbidden ideas. I think that the percentage of the forbidden statements is higher than it was during the Inquisition because the present replacement of the Inquisition, the set of obnoxious left-wing trolls who occasionally turn a university or a Soros into their key ally, has defined the only politically correct statements about virtually all topics you may imagine.



I could see that their fanaticism is really extreme because even the following innocent statement has been treated as a heresy:



The Standard Model has no octonionic structures in it and existing papers claiming to prove otherwise are wrong.

