The U.N. migration compact is toxic

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

Nima on the end of spacetime ...and arrow of time, quantum foundations, and other things... David Barrera sent me a link to a five-day-old lecture by Nima Arkani-Hamed...

Vafa, quintessence vs Gross, Silverstein It has been one year since Strings 2017 ended in the Israeli capital (yes, I mean Jerusalem, that's where Czechia has the honorary cons...

History of the global warming scare 1980-2010 Guest blog by Prof Emeritus Cha-am Jamal Munshi , Thailand LM: I found this itemized list rather impressive even though it's in no way...

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Slow bottom-up HEP research is neither intellectually challenging, nor justified by the null LHC data Ben Allanach has been a well-known supersymmetry researcher in Cambridge, England whose name has appeared a dozen of times on this blog and...

A quasi-smooth compact manifold may be hiding in monster group, pure gravity The most extreme, simplest, consistent vacuum of quantum gravity could be Witten's monstrous \(AdS_3\)/CFT pair . The boundary CFT is a ...

James Wells' anti-naturalness quackery Sabine Hossenfelder celebrates a preprint titled Naturalness, Extra-Empirical Theory Assessments, and the Implications of Skepticism and ...

David Gross: make America great again The first string theory's formula, the Veneziano amplitude, was introduced to physics in 1968, i.e. half a century ago. In that year o...