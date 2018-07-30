Tomáš Haas, Czech Steve Bannon (1947-2018)

On Friday, Mr Tomáš Haas died at 15:30. Lots of his Facebook friends including your humble correspondent were sad. He was a major Czech right-wing thinker and a former aide to President Klaus and two Czech prime ministers – he was perhaps one of the crucial guys who do lots of the mental work behind the scenes but remain largely unknown to everybody. His health problems have lasted for some year or years but I think that a month ago, I still saw him at Klaus' birthday party in Prague where my shortage of time (and excess of sweat, due to running uphill in Prague) was unfortunately extreme.







I was a bit worried that former president Václav Klaus wouldn't write about the sad event. But here it is:



Václav Klaus's eulogy of Tomáš Haas



Tomáš Haas was an extraordinary personality of the Czech Right. He was a complete exception among the Czech emigrants who were returning from the U.S. or Canada to their homeland after the 1989 fall of communism. All of them were tainted by the American "liberal" world. Haas was the only white crow among them.



He stood for freedom, democracy, and common sense. He was against the political correctness, multiculturalism, and the fawning over the migrants in the contemporary Europe. His texts and interviews were a great source of energy and refreshment for all of us.



He was a close friend of the Institute of Václav Klaus and I must reveal that he was a top candidate for the Annual Prize of IVK for 2018. For some time, we will reproach ourselves for having missed the opportunity in 2017. Now we can't fix it anymore but we will never forget about Tomáš Haas.

