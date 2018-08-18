A healthy economy can't guarantee a fixed share of wealth

In December 2017, on the day when the Bitcoin price reached the all time high (ATH) near $20,000, we had a party organized by the Václav Klaus Institute. The hype was at the top on that day as well (the searches for the Bitcoin dropped by 90% since that month) and most "investors" bought their Bitcoins in that month – and have lost 2/3 of it so far. The cryptocurrencies were one of the topics at the party, some economists agreed with my skeptical attitude. But one "classical liberal" guy who didn't was Marek L. He disputed my assertion that the Bitcoin movement is a left-wing one, a form of collectivist communism.



He said: The wealth isn't owned by everybody, is it? Someone has the Bitcoin, someone doesn't.



So far so good. But the Bitcoin movement isn't about owning something – or owning anything. It's a movement that considers the fiat money – and other usual forms of wealth including the stocks – to be their big enemy. The whole point of the Bitcoin cult is about the alleged advantages of the Bitcoin relatively to the fiat money, about the differences between the two. I say that the movement is a left-wing one mainly because the intrinsic value of the Bitcoin is by definition zero and for the whole carnival to exist, the users need a collectivist brainwashing designed to persuade every participant that the Bitcoin price should be over $6,000 (or a similar huge number) instead. The Bitcoin comes with no assets or guarantees that would back it up but for some miraculous reasons, people are supposed to believe and repeat that the price will always be highly separated from $0. It's just like the de facto mandatory praising of the worthless comrades in communism. Everyone has to say that the emperor has nice new clothes.



Now, Vitalik Buterik is the creator of the Ethereum, the 2nd largest cryptocurrency after the Bitcoin by capitalization, and almost certainly the greatest known contributor to the cryptocurrency ideas. The Ethereum is really smarter than the Bitcoin in some nontrivial ways. And no one knows for sure who was (or were) Satoši Nakamoto or Luboshi Nakamotl or what was the name of the creator of the Bitcoin.





I have previously noticed that Buterin is very far from the typical Bitcoin cultist. He is actually smart. He understands – and was able to make great inventions – about the cryptocurrency technology. But he also understands some (not only basic) points about politics and economics.



In particular, I appreciated that in February 2018, Buterin warned that the cryptocurrencies were highly risky as investments. They could drop to near-zero levels almost immediately, he warned. Since the ATH of the cryptocurrency capitalization above $800 billion in January 2018, the value of the cryptocurrencies dropped by 80% or so.



In a useful sense, the initial investment already dropped to near-zero levels. But the prices may drop further, of course. And the drops may be much faster than the slow decline we have seen in recent 7 (altcoins) or 8 (Bitcoin) months. Buterin's warning was refreshingly different from the typical deceitful rubbish about the "safest investment" that the Bitcoin snake oil salesmen routinely pump into the mainstream media. Of course the cryptocurrency "investments" (it's really gambling) are much riskier than any conventional ones, including the investments into the stocks of any emerging markets.







Now, Buterin has produced a wonderfully complete and obvious proof that the Bitcoin cultists are basically a bunch of totalitarian Bolsheviks and whining leftists. It started with his innocent tweet comparing the "Bitcoin is the largest and should be the only currency" ideology with the well-known totalitarian ideologies:





I wonder if single-coin maximalists realize their arguments are, like, *exactly* the same as those dictators use against political opposition. Not saying the arguments always 100% false, but seeing decentralization proponents speak of "thrones" and "mantles" this way worries me. https://t.co/zNA95LsSL1 — Vitalik Non-giver of Ether (@VitalikButerin) August 17, 2018

If another crypto currency flippens Bitcoin, it will ruin the integrity of the idea is global currency.



How can we trust our money is safe in bits and bytes on a computer when it is possible for a new crypto to overtake it and render it worthless?



If BTC fails, we all fail. — Ser Bitcoin (@bitcoinclegane) August 17, 2018

No it won't: (link: https://t.co/sxx8pRiW3e) https://t.co/1fmw3ohQbV…



The idea that an individual can have the immutable right to own a fixed percentage of all the world's money indefinitely, on the other hand, feels very oligarchic. — Vitalik Non-giver of Ether (@VitalikButerin) August 17, 2018

The idea that an individual can have the immutable right to own a fixed percentage of all the world's money indefinitely, on the other hand, feels very oligarchic.



People have the human right (or are entitled) to be wealthy, or as wealthy as others, or as wealthy as they were before, or some variation of these conditions.



That’s the whole point of crypto. I think you don’t quite get what this is all about. People have a right to their own money and that money should be free of government control, inflation etc. It should be limited, decentralised, valuable and scarce. — 🧐 Bitcoin Gent! 🧐 (@BitcoinGent) August 17, 2018

That's called inflation resistance. Along with censorship and confiscation resistance, it's the whole reason Bitcoin has had any of the enormous success it had enjoyed since inception. C'mon V, you know this. — Lachlan (@LachlanCraigie) August 17, 2018