Coconut oil is not a poison

Pornographic exaggerated claims against healthy food pseudoscience are healthy food pseudoscience, too



Devil is in the details about the cholesterol types, roles, and processes



In recent years, the coconut oil became increasingly popular throughout the world. I only discovered the coconut oil, along with a few other, more important discoveries (especially the oregano oil), six years ago when I was fighting the yeast overgrowth.



Coconut oil may be used for pretty much anything. Below 25 °C, it's a white wax-like substance. Above it, it melts and is transparent. It smells wonderfully exotic. Virgin coconut oil tends to be more expensive, like $15 per liter – but recently, the olive oil tends to be almost equally expensive so it's not too big a change. Refined coconut oil is stripped of some of the flavors which makes it dull, it costs below $10 per liter, and it's (even) better for cooking things because its smoking point (smoke is when dangerous substances are made by high temperatures) is higher.



Coconut oil has at least 77 applications. It may replace butter, other oils on your pan, sunscreen (the protective factor of the coconut oil is about 5 so don't expect some strong protection). It's great for the lubrication of your dry skin, hair, and even the lubrication of bikes, as I tried. It never gets sticky. Coconut oil is being research as the futuristic replacement for toothpastes, too.







You should simply try to buy coconut oil and use it instead of other oily things if you have never done so.



Coconut oil is almost entirely (95%) composed of saturated fatty acids, like lard is. The lauric acid makes a whopping 48%, the only well-known food that has so much lauric acid. There's also the caprylic acid named after Latin goats – the same acid contained in goat milk.



The presence of the saturated fats is the reason why the coconut oil does't get rancid and doesn't oxidize too easily which is a good thing. To compare, sunflower oil is only 11% composed of saturated fats. The rest is monosaturated or polysaturated fats.







Now, it's been the lore that fats similar to lard – the pigs' fats – are unhealthy because they jam your cardiovascular system and cause heart attacks and similar diseases. Some of you may have noticed that Harvard's Dr Karin Michels, a rather achieved expert on public health, gave a talk in German in which she called coconut oil "pure poison". Check Google News for echoes.



Even though it's in German, the video has accumulated 1.3 million views which is not bad. The high interest shows that lots of people care about such claims. What's more irrational is that people care disproportionately about the views of one particular public health instructor: almost every person on Earth (7.5 billion), including almost all health and biology professionals (millions), has some opinion about the benefits or harms caused by fats. Clearly, the huge interest has something to do with the pornography of the strong words she has chosen.



Aside from the strong words, one may say that she basically repeats and overstates the old lore that "saturated fats in food cause heart attacks". The lore is really old, seemingly natural as the default expectation, and still influential among the bureaucrats in cardiovascular organizations. So we may read on Wikipedia:



Due to its high levels of saturated fat, the World Health Organization, the United States Department of Health and Human Services, United States Food and Drug Administration, American Heart Association, American Dietetic Association, British National Health Service, British Nutrition Foundation, and Dietitians of Canada advise that coconut oil consumption should be limited or avoided.

