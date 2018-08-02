Scott Aaronson has posted at least two new comments here in which he demands to be considered a "possible co-author" of a paper by Ewin Tang that has found a recommendation algorithm that Aaronson insisted to be impossible.



I think that given Aaronson's frantic efforts to discourage this kind of research, it would be insane if he were a co-author of Tang's paper. Aaronson is testing the waters – could he get away with stealing one-half of the credit, after all? I sincerely hope that Tang already has enough freedom not to allow such a shocking development.



But Aaronson discussed our main dispute, whether complexity theorists should be open about the truth value of \(P=NP\). Aaronson claims that they shouldn't be open-minded. Even without a proof, the non-existence of polynomial algorithms for \(NP\) problems should be considered an "established wisdom", the phrase that Aaronson still uses for the now demonstrably untrue, unsubstantiated, irrational belief that Tang's algorithm cannot exist.









In an effort to sling some mud on Tang's work, Aaronson pointed out that Tang's algorithm could be slower than you think – because of some polynomial factors. But they're exactly the possibility that's been used to argue that \(P=NP\) could be true – without changing the world. The time needed to solve an \(NP\) problem could scale like \(720 N^{196,883}\). It's polynomial in principle but very large for any \(N\geq 2\). So even though \(P=NP\) would be true, you couldn't really do practical things with this fact.



Tang's paper may be considered a toy model showing that exactly this scenario seems to be happening in some clever algorithms – at least in the special case of the Netflix recommendation problem. Aaronson illogically span the polynomial factor as an argument for his position. But there's simply no valid logic (not even "fuzzy logic") by which this polynomial factor could be used to strengthen the belief that \(P

eq NP\).



The only sensible interpretation is one that makes \(P=NP\) more plausible than before. (Well, if you think it makes sense to quantify probabilities of unproven mathematical statements at all. I don't think it makes sense in discrete mathematics because all arguments "for" and "against" should be considered cherry-picked – by appropriate cherry-picking, you can fool yourself into thinking that the probability is whatever you like.) Tang has shown that the "dequantization" of a previously written quantum algorithm may be made and you simply pay some polynomial (or polylog, depending how things are counted) factors that slow down the calculation. In the same way, the "de-NP-ization" (conversion of an algorithm that verifies a solution to an algorithm that finds it) could be done if you increase the computation time by an analogous (large but) polynomial factor!



The punch line is that Tang's algorithm could be considered a toy model for a proof of \(P=NP\). One just needs to be a bit more general, solve a grander and more universal task than the Netflix task. Can one extend Tang's construction to a proof of \(P=NP\)? I don't know. I don't know how it should be exactly done. (However, if you read this line and find it, I do think that my leadership will have been crucial for you.) But it's plausible so we have some very rough sketch of a proof of \(P=NP\) – an example of the fact that arguments pointing towards the answer "\(P=NP\) is true and will be proven" exist, too.









Aaronson made his new comment more intriguing because he brought Edward Witten to the discussion:



Finally, regarding the “50:50” view of P vs NP: a couple weeks ago I had the pleasure of teaching at an IAS summer school on quantum information and quantum gravity, co-organized by Maldacena and Witten. It was my first serious interaction with Witten. At some point during dinner, I brought up your views about P vs NP. Witten asked me what reasons you could possibly have for thinking that the best possible guess was 50:50. So I told him, as faithfully as I could: because discrete math, unlike continuous math or physics, is just a mess of disconnected bureaucratic propositions, none of which gives much meaningful insight about any other. And also, because computer scientists are not very smart, so their intuitions should be entirely discounted. On hearing this, Witten laughed and shook his head.



I mention this not to invoke Witten’s authority, but simply to illustrate why I reject your “CS vs physics” or “discrete vs continuous” framing of the issue. As far as I can tell, even among your fellow string theorists, and even among the great “continuous” mathematicians, your “50:50” view regarding the discrete math questions that haven’t already been answered puts you into a crazed minority of approximately one.



In 1960, Drake organizes the first SETI conference, and came up with the now-famous Drake equation: \(N=N\cdot f_p\cdot n_e\cdot f_l\cdot f_i\cdot f_c\cdot f_L\).



[where \(N\) is the number of stars in the Milky Way galaxy; \(f_p\) is the fraction with planets; \(n_e\) is the number of planets per star capable of supporting life; \(f_l\) is the fraction of planets where life evolves; \(f_i\) is the fraction where intelligent life evolves; and \(f_c\) is the fraction that communicates; and \(f_L\) is the fraction of the planet’s life during which the communicating civilizations live.]



This serious-looking equation gave SETI a serious footing as a legitimate intellectual inquiry. The problem, of course, is that none of the terms [LM: Crichton meant "factors"] can be known, and most cannot even be estimated. The only way to work the equation is to fill in with guesses. And guesses – just so we’re clear – are merely expressions of prejudice.



Nor can there be “informed guesses.” If you need to state how many planets with life choose to communicate, there is simply no way to make an informed guess. It’s simply prejudice.



As a result, the Drake equation can have any value from “billions and billions” to zero. [...]

