Invasion of Czechoslovakia: 50 years

During the night between August 20th and August 21st, 1968, i.e. exactly 50 years ago, Czechoslovakia was invaded by the troops of 5 Warsaw Pact countries led by the Soviet Union (the current president Zeman has provoked many by pointing out that the Ukrainians were heavily overrepresented in this "Soviet" portion of the occupying forces). In the maneuver technically named Operation Danube, Soviets were accompanied by Poles, East Germans, Hungarians, and Bulgarians. Yugoslavia and Albania had already been separated from the Soviet bloc for years. Romania wasn't but its leader Ceausescu boldly refused to participate at that time.







Alexander Dubček, a softcore Slovak communist who led the Czechoslovak Communist Party during the Prague Spring, the first communist in the Christian Heaven, as an article put it. Around 2000, a U.S. taxi driver has taught me that his death in 1992 was engineered by the "multinationals". ;-) Over the years, I drifted to thinking that this amusing chap was less nutty than originally thought.



The year of socialism with a human face, democratization, liberalization, and solid steps towards democracy and capitalism – the so-called Prague Spring (when pro-reform softcore communists were formally in power but truly non-communist folks had already a huge and growing influence over the public discourse) – was abruptly ended by 500,000 troops who were brainwashed to believe that they were going to stop a violent counterrevolution. Czechoslovakia used to have a really nontrivial, large, advanced army so it could have inflicted huge losses to the enemies. But at the end, no one doubted that any defense would be suicidal. We didn't defend ourselves in 1938 and 1939, so almost everyone agreed that there should be no organized violent defense in 1968, either. Although the radio stations were truly patriotic, they kept on repeating "Don't try to physically resist the enemies". That pragmatic approach is a part of the modern Czech national character. This apparent lack of courage – or the victory of pragmatism over pride and emotions – is sometimes embarrassing but I would still say that the overall sign of it is positive. It's one of the reasons why people may still admire the historical heritage of Prague, among other things.



It was five years before I was born. I was partly born due to the pro-natality policies of the post-occupation president Gustáv Husák – so my generation is referred to as Husák's children. Despite my flawless right-wing credentials, I can't eliminate the gratitude to these pro-Brezhnev comrades for my life, of course. ;-)





There's an unofficial law in the Czech history that almost all important historical events occur on years 8 modulo 10. So as the laymen unfamiliar with the \(\ZZ_{10}\) arithmetic say, the historically important years end with the digit 8. ;-)







I am pretty sure that if you attributed reasonable weights to the historical events, the anomalous overrepresentation of the digit-8 years would amount to a five-sigma discovery. Just for fun, here is the list of the important digit-8 events in the Czech history:



658: Frankish (Germanic) merchant Herr Samo, the leader of the proto-Czechs in the Samo's Empire, the oldest Slavic empire on our territory, died (well, maybe in 659, there is some uncertainty). He previously provided our ancestors (well, I probably have some "non-Czech" ancestors as well but let me simplify a bit) with weapons that helped us to defeat some savages.

848: Czechs defeat the Frankish army of Louis the German.

898: Mojmír II and Svatopluk, two royal figures in Great Moravia, heavily argued. Frankish folks tried to abuse these arguments but they were defeated.

908: Great Moravia collapses due to repeated attacks from the Hungarian side.

1048: A benedict monastery founded in Moravia.

1108: Przemyslids, our key royal family, ordered the eradication of the competing tribe of Vršovci.

1158: Friedrich Barbarossa promotes Vladislaus II to the Czech king.

1248: Wenceslaus I beats rebellious nobility at the Battle of Most [literally Bridge], led by Przemyslid Ottokar I.

1278: August 26th, Battle on the Marchfeld. Przemyslid Ottokar II, the Czech "Iron and Golden" King, is killed in the battle. Wenceslaus II was too young and his caretaker Ottokar II Brandenburg, a German aß, got to the Czech throne. Messy and unjust years began.

1348: Czechs' most celebrated king, Charles IV, built the New City of Prague, founded the Charles University, my Alma Mater, built the Carlstein Castle, the #1 castle that Czechs would name by its name. Lower Lusatia (a third of East Germany with some now-almost-extinct Western Slavic speakers) was annexed by the Bohemian Kingdom.

1378: Charles IV, the top king, dies. Son Wenceslaus IV gets to the throne. Too bad, the important years of Hussite wars don't end with 8 so this period is omitted in my review of the history.

1438: Albrecht of Austria becomes the Czech king.

1448: Troops of George of Poděbrady conquered Prague which made him much stronger.

1458: George was elected (by the Czech nobility) the last truly ethnic Czech king. More than 500 years ago, he proposed the establishment of the United Nations, among other things.

1468: The Hungarian king screamed at George and during the year, Hungary occupied much of Moravia. In my hometown of Pilsen, the first printed Czech book was printed, the Trojan Chronicle.

1478: Wladislaus Jagiellonian and Matthias Corvin – Polish and Hungarian leaders – agreed to share the title "Czech king". Bohemia became Polish-led, Moravia was Hungarian-led. These years are never presented as golden years in Czechia but they're not dark, either. Our Visegrád friends ruled us for a while. But given this peaceful agreement, you may imagine that the currently important Polish-Hungarian alliance has quite some deep history.

1508: The main land's political gathering decided to outlaw and destroy the Protestant church, the Unity of Brethren.

1608: Rudolph II, a Habsburg leader, entered the Czech lands with his army. Moravia elected him their boss. Ironically, he gave up Moravia, gave it to the Hungarian king, and decided to keep Bohemia only. He later moved the capital of the Holy Roman Empire to Prague. Our current capital became a key European center of arts, sciences, pseudosciences such as alchemy, Golem (the huge soil Jewish robot activated by a spherical key in his forehead), elixir of youth, and many other excellent hobbies.

1618: The last old Prague Defenestration starts the Thirty Years' War.

1648: The Thirty Years' War ends. Before that, Prague's Lesser Town and Hradčany are occupied by Swedish troops that stole a huge amount of sculptures and other artistic works. Sweden hasn't returned the stolen stuff yet. Don't you want to return it, buddies, before Sweden is incorporated in the Caliphate?

1738: The first permanent drama theater is founded in Prague, Kotce.

1758: Prussian army invades Moravia. It's stopped near Olomouc, Moravia's old capital. Ingenious Austrian General Laudon from a famous obscene Czech song (see the end of this Quora answer of mine) defeats the Prussians in the Battle of Domašov. Because the history is written by the winners, we tend to say that Laudon was "ours" but I guess that if the Prussians had won, they would be considered "our side" instead. ;-)

1778: Prussians invaded again. To defend us, Maria Theresa founded fortresses Josefov and Teresienstadt. The latter would become a concentration camp during the Second World War.

1818: The Patriotic Museum was founded in Prague – it's known as the National Museum today.

1848: The revolutionary year. Like others, Czechs demand aspects of autonomy, placing Czech and German languages on equal footing. The only Pan-Slavic Congress took place in Prague. Also, Franz Joseph I becomes emperor – he would sit on the throne for the following almost 70 years!

1868: Austrian Empire becomes Austria-Hungary – Hungarians are formally placed on par with Austrians. The grounding stone of the Czech National Theater is laid.

1878: In April, the Czechoslavic [sic] Social Democratic Workers' Party is founded.

1918: The World War ends, Czechoslovakia is founded as the most prosperous successor state on the ruins of Austria-Hungary.

(1928: These are not important events but just to be sure that the life flourished in the happy First Republic. Moravia and Silesia were formally merged to the Moravian-Silesian land. A new huge exhibition center was opened in Brno. Harley Davidson Prague Club was founded. On 9/11, 22 people die in a train crash. Czechoslovaks dance and ignore Dirac's equation and his prediction of the positron.)

1938: The Sudetenland, German-majority mountainous borderland region of Czechoslovakia, is annexed by Nazi Germany after a betrayal by French and British allies in Munich.

1948: Communist coup starts totalitarianism – that event would be referred to as the Victorious February for 40+ years.

1968: Prague Spring starts – and ends on August 21st by the Warsaw Pact occupation.

1978: Czechoslovakia, now the best friend of Brezhnev's Soviet Union, becomes the world's 3rd nation with an astronaut. Vladimír Remek, half-Czech half-Slovak guy and a recent Czech ambassador to Moscow (and an MEP for the Communist Party), is present in a Soyuz capsule along with his Russian pal Alexei Gubarev. We've also had numerous satellites etc. Incidentally, there exists a whole class of Czech jokes in which the Czech guy is the 3rd most important guy in the world.

1998: Czech ice-hockey players win the Olympic tournament in Nagano – well, this relatively BS event is what the largest percentage of Czechs would answer to the question "why they're proud to be Czech". Zeman – the current president – becomes the prime minister due to the Opposition Agreement with Klaus – his predecessor as the president.

