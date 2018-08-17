Scientists really mustn't pick answers according to the public perception

A stringy summer workshop paid by Jim Simons is underway in Stony Brook, Long Island, New York. Cumrun Vafa – who arguably has the closest personal relationship with Simons (a rich guy and achieved mathematician) among the string theorists – is introducing (almost?) all the talks.



One of the talks was given by Thomas Van Riet. He presents some reasons to doubt the KKLT construction. Lots of his equations are very specific. I think it's clear he knows all the warping factors and terms in the potential etc. at least as well as Team Stanford. Thomas wrote a 2014 TRF guest blog about the very same issue and you may compare the talk with the text and decide how much progress has been made in almost 4 years.







Just to be sure, KKLT stands for Kachru-Kallosh-Linde-Trivedi and it's the famous technical stringy paper with some 2,500 citations that claims that the large number – later estimated as the notorious \(10^{500}\) – of different de Sitter compactifications may be constructed as type IIB string theory flux vacua. That's the technical basis for the more general claim that string theory implies the existence of a "huge landscape", and therefore the "multiverse", and therefore the relevance of the "anthropic principle".



These three interpretations of the paper are increasingly uncertain or controversial. But even the zeroth step, the existence of the de Sitter compactifications, is uncertain. My subjective probability that these vacua exist is over 50% most of the time but sometimes it's below 50%. The KKLT construction has been presented as a sure thing primarily by Team Stanford.



Vafa and others have mentioned that some of this marketed certainty has always been due to a wishful thinking. Experimental cosmologists seemed to clearly observe that we have lived in the de Sitter space so string theory should have better predicted a de Sitter space, too. Let's agree about it as quickly as possible, some of the people partly thought around 2000 – I've heard those sentiments.







The KKLT paper is 15 years old and there have always been doubts about the validity of the construction, especially the final steps when an anti de Sitter "intermediate" vacuum is "uplifted" to a de Sitter space through the addition of an anti-D3-brane (this final step always seemed rather arbitrary to me – to say the least, I've never believed that a totally independent researcher far from Palo Alto would have decided that this addition of the anti-D3-branes is "the right" step that implies the existence of lots of de Sitter vacua in string theory; it smelled like someone just more or less randomly picked a possible, complicated enough, excuse that sounded plausible). Most of the people who were vocal critics have always been crackpots and they have offered no valid arguments against the construction – and no competing ideas that would impress a real scientist.



Cumrun Vafa who coined the term "Swampland" – when I had the office next to him – has naturally become the most important KKLT skeptic. He's not really "negative". Instead, he offers an alternative that could be much more wonderful, a new deep principle that would ban the de Sitter vacua and that could do much more. This particular principle banning the de Sitter vacua remains unproven so it is a conjecture. On the other hand, the idea is that it could be established in the future and it could become analogous to the uncertainty principle (although probably less fundamental than the uncertainty principle).



So that claim about the non-existence of de Sitter vacua could be a deep principle or a theorem, if you wish.



Vafa's "Swampland" is a term for some ugly theories that look consistent as non-gravitational field theories but there actually exists no way how to extend them to UV-complete theories that are coupled to quantum gravity. Now, the previous sentence ended with the word "quantum gravity". Sometimes, the phrase "string theory" is inserted to the definition. These two definitions could be in principle unequivalent. But Cumrun Vafa, like your humble correspondent, is a full-blown string theory believer so at the end, "string theory" and [consistent] "quantum gravity" are assumed to be synonyms.



The equivalence of "string theory" and "quantum gravity" isn't quite well-established, partly because none of these two terms is sufficiently rigorously defined ;-), but their equivalence is consistent with everything we know (modulo questions whether Witten's monstrous AdS3 theory or Vasiliev theory are vacua of string theory). If these two terms were different, one would have to be careful about the two definitions of "Swampland". But I guess that in that case, the term "Swampland" could be less powerful than believed by Cumrun Vafa now, anyway.



The weak gravity conjecture is probably the most widely accepted example of the "Swampland" constraints. In effective field theories, the coupling constant \(g\) and the masses \(m\) of charged particles may be pretty much arbitrary. But if our paper is right, there must exist light enough particles with masses \(m\lt g M_{\rm Planck}\). These predicted particles are light enough – and they're so light that the gravity between two copies of such particles is weaker than the electrostatic or analogous repulsion between them. In field theory, you could think that you may keep masses \(m,M_{\rm Planck}\) fixed and tune \(g\) very close to zero. But in string theory and quantum gravity, it seems forbidden to make \(g\) too small. In our Universe, electrons obey this inequality safely – the gravitational force is some 44 orders of magnitude weaker than the electromagnetic one – but the point is that the direction of this inequality isn't a coincidence. It holds in general.



But Cumrun – and later others – have proposed lots of similar general principles, general inequalities and qualitative rules that tell you that quantum gravity or string theory is very constraining, predictive, and implies certain restrictions that could never be derived from the low-energy effective field theories themselves.



The constructions of de Sitter vacua in string theory look disputable, suspect, they always have some really weak point. Not only the precise quantitative features of the de Sitter vacua are incalculable precisely – which could be blamed on the absence of SUSY. But even the very existence seems to be unprovable due to delicate points. And, as Vafa and Van Riet said, not only de Sitter vacua with a tiny cosmological constant require some faith because of some weak points in the construction. Even vacua with the cosmological constant of \(0.01\) in the Planck units are impossible to find reliably – and not only in \(D=4\) but in any other number of large spacetime dimensions.



Cumrun proposes that all such constructions are ultimately wrong due to some delicate but fatal bugs. And the proof why each of these proposed vacua is actually wrong could be analogous to the proofs that you can't measure \(X\) and \(P\) accurately and simultaneously with certain gadgets. Einstein has proposed lots of ways to disprove the uncertainty principle in the 1920s but all of them were ultimately wrong. Since the 1930s, the frantic activity to disprove the uncertainty principle faded away – much like the efforts to build a perpetuum mobile faded a century earlier. It seems possible that Vafa's no-go-conjecture becomes a no-go-theorem and it will be viewed as equally "obvious" an argument against all de Sitter constructions – just like we find it obvious that attempts to construct the perpetuum mobile or to violate the uncertainty principle are doomed.



The heated discussion



OK, go to 1:30:15 in the Van Riet talk. Thomas just completed his presentation and the first question came from Arthur Hebecker, a participant from Heidelberg, Germany (check that the voice is indeed Hebecker's).



Hebecker said that all of the stuff that Van Riet and others (including Vafa etc.) are doing is "very dangerous". Now, this was already a pair of words that made me laugh nervously. How can a pure theorist's work be "very dangerous"? Such a complaint smells like a complaint by the Inquisition in the Middle Ages or by the ideologues in the Nazi or communist totalitarian systems, or by the climate alarmists who don't like when a climatologist does a real, honest scientific work – like complaints by powerful regimes that sometimes found or find a discipline of science "very dangerous" (meaning for their power). Sorry but the search for the truth cannot be "very dangerous" in general. Instead, the people who have a psychological (or existential) problem with the search for the truth are dangerous!



Why is this stuff said to be very dangerous?



Hebecker said that for 15 years, KKLT was presented as a major result of string theory. So if now, after 15 years, KKLT lost its trustworthiness or were claimed to be invalid, German string theorists such as himself would lose the last tiny pieces of credit they have in the German public (or, somewhat more precisely, the German-Turkish-Syrian-Afghani-Sudanese... public) and his job etc. could be threatened. Don't forget that the German (=Aryan) Physics basically dismisses all of theoretical physics as a Jewish conspiracy. So this mustn't be allowed, he pretty much explicitly said, and string theorists are obliged to insist that KKLT is the final word, despite all their uncertainties and counter-arguments.



Regular TRF readers hopefully know that Hebecker's rant is a sequence of assertions I would never accept. Thankfully enough, Hebecker was the only one who took this attitude. Vafa, Van Riet, Bena, and probably others were very clear about the basic point. I am sorry Mr Hebecker but the scientist's job is to search for the truth about Nature. A real scientist simply cannot take possible public reactions into account when he is deciding which theories or answers to questions are right and which of them are wrong!



Hebecker looked really worried. All the people are against him, pushing him to defend KKLT as the holy word. Because of some bizarre causal relationships, a part of the danger was a paper by Lavinia Heisenberg et al. that was published on the same day, August 8th.



Cumrun Vafa was relaxed throughout the discussion – although he had to use the term "defamation" when Hebecker claimed that Vafa's alternative picture is far less well-established than the KKLT. (Well, I would probably agree it's somewhat less well-established. Surely a much smaller number of persuasive and realistic enough formulae for the potential energy has been computed in Vafa's picture than in the KKLT framework.)



But concerning the broader, sociological point, Vafa and others were clear. It's your problem how you deal with the criticisms, when your friends are giving you hard time. At the end, Hebecker yelled that those were not his friends :-). Like others, I had to laugh. Let me analyze that funny word. First, I know very well that Vafa uses this term often – it's a face of his warm character. But I think that there are actually two reasons why Vafa chose the word "friends":



all other humans are friends, Vafa wants everyone to love each other – OK, I've mentioned that those people were referred to as Hebecker's friends because they're at least approximately peers – if they're not even Hebecker's peers, it's clear that there's no way how Hebecker could incorporate their views into his research because their views probably don't make any sense

it's a matter of scientific integrity not to be pushed around by the societal pressure. If needed, a scientist needs to be burned at stake for the truth. If Hebecker has a psychological problem with being burned at stake for the truth, he should resign because this is a part of his job the causal relationships between opinions and criticisms that Hebecker believes are probably fantasies, anyway. These friends (Vafa's word; I am even nicer than Cumrun but I would probably use the synonym "scum that should be concentrated in camps") would probably give him a hard time regardless of the technical details about the new results in string theory

As a complete outsider to HEP (I am a condensed matter physicist though), I find appalling that issues like the damage being made to a community (in certain parts of the World..) are openly discussed and considered at Scientific events. It makes it so explicit that some of these fellows (I suspect the vast majority..) give a lot of importance to avoiding their University chairs being shaken, their funding being cut, etc, than seeking the ultimate truth in their research. It is very sad to see the kind of game (hard) Science is becoming, and it all sets a terrible example for future generations…



Bai, this exchange was interesting precisely because these issues, while important to people, are virtually never publicly discussed. This is not something that regularly happens. [...]

