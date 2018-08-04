SJWs turn a white gay's life to hell for his thoughtful anti-racist essay

After some time, I was shocked by the atmosphere around the U.S. media landscape and the selective and brutal suppression of the freedom of speech.



Well, it's not just in the U.S. Let me start with another example. Canadian right-wing pundits Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux went all the way to New Zealand to give a speech about the free speech. The owner of the place described himself as a great free speech advocate. The venue was revealed hours before the talk, for security reasons, and immediately afterwards, the organizer said that free speech was lethally dangerous and he wouldn't allow any Canadians in his place. He or she was clearly threatened – economically or by explosives. You can no longer give speeches about the free speech in New Zealand. The extreme left-wing terrorist movement is sufficiently organized to kill almost all such events in practice. The degree to which these societies are already fudged up looks stunning to me.







The Powerstation in NZ which suddenly decided it hated free speech.



But let's return to the U.S. The New York Times hired an Asian American writer Sarah Jeong as a tech-related member of the editorial board. I have seen no evidence that she has the skills of a professional writer but she has associated herself with the feminists in the Gamergate controversy and The New York Times probably wanted to please millions of left-wing activists by hiring an incompetent inkspiller who is otherwise on the "right" (meaning far left) side.









Now, despite his being a registered Republican/RINO, Andrew Sullivan is no canonical conservative. In particular, he is famous for a 1989 defense of gay "marriage". And he has "married" another man in 2007. During the Bush years, he criticized almost everything that the GOP was doing. For years, he's been one of the beacons of the moderate, canonically mainstream writing in the U.S. media. And you would expect that the SJWs may place his important defense of gay "marriage", and his own being a gay, above some other things.



But you would be wrong. Being gay and fudging other men may be cool but what's still even cooler for the SJWs is to hate the white men and dream about their elimination from the surface of Earth.









Inspired by her new job, Andrew Sullivan wrote a totally sensible essay about the double standards that exist when it comes to the accusations of "racism" in the U.S. His essay in the New York Magazine was titled



White men are bullšit.

Dumbass fucking white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.

White people have stopped breeding. you’ll all go extinct soon. that was my plan all along. #cancelwhitepeople

Basically i’m just imagining waking up white every morning with a terrible existential dread that i have no culture. [Surely Shakespeare and Mozart were N-words, note added by LM.]

