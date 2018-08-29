Team Stanford launches Operation Barbarossa against quintessence

The disagreement between Team Stanford – which defends its paradigm with a large landscape of de Sitter solutions of string theory – and Team Vafa – which suggests that de Sitter spaces could be banned due to general stringy "swampland" principles (and which proposes quintessence as an alternative) – has been seemingly confined to short enough exchanges in the questions-and-answers periods of various talks.



The arguments couldn't have been properly analyzed and compared in such a limited context. In science, it is better to write them down. You may look at these arguments and equations for hours – and so can your antagonists – which usually increases the quality of the analyses. Team Stanford clearly believes that the de Sitter vacua are here to stay, the criticisms are wrong, and quintessence has fatal problems. But can they back these opinions by convincing arguments?







Today, in the list of new hep-th preprints, we received an avalanche of papers that say something about the deSitter-vs-quintessence controversy in string theory. Using the [numbers] from the daily ordering of papers, we talk about the following papers:



A recent paper [46 Obied Ooguri Spodyneiko Vafa], motivated largely by no-go theorems with limited applicability to a partial set of classical ingredients, made a provocative conjecture implying that quantum gravity does not support de Sitter solutions. [Footnote about two previous papers saying similar things.] Our analysis – and more importantly, effective field theory applied to the full set of ingredients available in string theory – is in stark conflict with this conjecture. This leads us to believe that the conjecture is false.



We may repeat what we said 15 years ago. We may pay no attention whatsoever to the detailed arguments given by the Vafa Team. We don't need to be impartially interested in the validity of the proposed new principles, inequalities, and no-go theorems. We just don't want to learn any and we prefer to believe that no such new insights exist. Instead, it's enough to dismiss all these papers with a simple slogan, with slurs such as "provocative" that make the Vafa Team look limited while we look unlimited, repeat that everything we have ever claimed to be true must be true, and that's enough to "prove" that we are right and they are wrong.

