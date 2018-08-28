Theoretical physics remains a job for brains, not computers

I think that the quality of the content of the Quanta Magazine, a publication funded by a guru of mathematical physics and financier Jim Simons, seems to be dropping. Their latest text claiming to be about theoretical physics is titled
The End of Theoretical Physics As We Know It.OK, once I saw the title and "James O’Brien for Quanta Magazine" near the top of the article, I was thinking: James, I've never heard of your name, but you seem to be a new clone of crackpot John Horgan who became notorious after he released his ludricrous book "End of Science" in 1996. No, dear readers, science hasn't ended and theoretical physics hasn't ended, either. They will only end when the human civilization does.
To make the story short, I had to read the whole article before I was shown the actual author... Sabine Hossenfelder. James O'Brien just drew a childish picture that has nothing to do with any sufficiently well-defined concepts of science. OK, Sabine Hossenfelder is the actual author and that explains a lot.
Surely an article in the Quanta Magazine must contain something a bit smarter than Horgan's idiotic rants about the end of science, mustn't it? Well, yes and no. The main claim made by Hossenfelder's short article is that in theoretical physics, brains are being replaced by computers, computer simulations, and "quantum simulations".
Not really.
Her text is full of ludicrous statements and a chaotic mixture of references to computing in science. It's completely unfocused and it is not clear what kind of (recent?) research she is talking about in most of her chosen examples.
The first paragraph is dedicated to a different question – simplicity – and it makes a bold claim:
Theoretical physics has a reputation for being complicated. I beg to differ. That we are able to write down natural laws in mathematical form at all means that the laws we deal with are simple — much simpler than those of other scientific disciplines.Is theoretical physics complicated? Well, it depends how you define "complicated". The laws are simple in the sense that they're determined by some principles. They're much more beautiful and elegant than one would expect – beauty and elegance are among the first things that crackpot Hossenfelder loves to deny as well. But the laws of physics are not simple in the sense that everyone could understand them.
In particular, Ms Sabine Hossenfelder hasn't understood the kind of laws that are used by state-of-the-art theoretical physics to describe Nature. She has never done a new, real, full-blown calculation in quantum field theory let alone string theory and she almost certainly doesn't have the intellectual potential to do the former, or to even learn the prerequisites needed for the latter. So her saying that theoretical physics is simple is no different from your dog's claims that Fermat's Last Theorem is trivial to prove. She is a clueless fraudulent fake researcher whom the most hopeless idiots in the general public (e.g. most of the self-described science journalists) consider a "go to physicist".
Her claim about the simplicity makes it clear that she is one of the numerous female disciples of Lee Smolin's who famously told us at Harvard:
I can't believe M-theory is hard. It must be simple, Chern-Simons theory is also simple, and that's why they must be equivalent.In the corridors of Harvard, I've never heard something so laughable from someone invited as a theoretical physics which is why I will never forget about this authentic testimony about the Smolinisque kind of thinking – more precisely, the absence of thinking.
The laws of Nature may be written as relatively compact expressions (although the full explicit form of the Lagrangian of the Standard Model still takes pages) but to understand what these symbols mean and how one should use them, at least in principle, one has to learn a pyramid of mutually dependent concepts that is arguably more intellectually demanding than any other scholarly discipline. The fact that the laws may be written exactly shows that theoretical physics is a hard science. It is hard, quantitative, and well-defined but these adjectives are something different than simple.
In the bulk of the article, she randomly mentions numerical calculations, simulations of galaxy formations, and simulations of 2D superfluids – without saying anything substantial about any of them – and she tries to make the point that something is dramatically changing in the methodology of theoretical physicists that makes computers and simulations more central than the physicists' brains.
The only problem is that this claim is just false. Simulations have been made since the first moment when computers were used. After all, the huge computers in the Manhattan Project were used to run a simulation (explosion of a nuclear bomb). That 1945 simulation was highly analogous to her galaxy and superfluid examples. So you can be sure that nothing qualitative has changed about these matters in the recent 70 years. And the analogies between superfluids and black holes – more generally between phenomena in different subdisciplines of physics – have been realized and exploited for centuries. A semi-recent class of such analogies exploded in the 1970s when Ken Wilson's "Renormalization Group" allowed us to study quantum field theory and classical statistical physics by the same toolkit.
Are there some newer aspects of computing and simulations in physics? Well, yes. Just in a few recent decades, thanks to folks like Stephen Wolfram, we had good enough symbolic software that allowed us to compute results such as scattering amplitudes analytically. Certain folks in this "amplitudes" industry use computers to produce sometimes simple, often complicated exact formulae with many terms that take lots of pages to be reproduced.
Now, computers are used – and have been used for decades – to analyze lots of data, e.g. those from the collisions at particle accelerators. That includes the reconstructions of tracks – recall that Edwin Steiner ended up very well in a Kaggle contest although he finally lost a medal (and the money). All of this software is getting better. A somewhat qualitative development was the expansion of machine learning in particle physics (and other disciplines).
One shouldn't forget that the reconstruction of particle tracks and similar tasks really belongs to experimental physics, not theoretical physics.
Some graduate students in theoretical physics are very good with computers, others are less so. That's true for postdocs and professors, too. However, theoretical physics hasn't switched to a system that would revolve about computers as the main "thinking gadgets". The main thinking gadgets are still the human brains. It's still true that the truly important papers and ideas are generated by human brains. They're a form of quantitative philosophy – note that Newton pioneered his physics under the slogan "mathematical principles of natural philosophy".
And that's how theoretical physics primarily works today, too. The heart of the discipline still depends on a certain intellectual activity in which the human brains still show their superiority relatively to the computers.
Lots of laymen I have met seem to be confused about this point (and their confusion is bound to increase whenever they read a deceitful article similar to Hossenfelder's rant). They are imagining that a theoretical physicist is someone who is playing with computers all the time – because he is interviewing the real guru of thinking, a computer. But that's simply not the case. A theoretical physicist primarily deals with the ideas – and invents new ideas – directly, using his or her brain. He or she is doing something analogous to a philosopher except that his brain and its products are or must be sharper, harder, and more quantitative than the philosophers' vague counterparts.
Hossenfelder is also wrong about the separation of physics to "formulation of laws" and "solution of the laws". Well, the only thing she is correct about is the suggestion that one may divide the activity in this way. But among other things, she says that the formulation of laws is "trivial" and it's often hard to solve them. In reality, solving some equations or conditions is often hard but it may be and it should be considered straightforward and the problems are purely technical as long as the laws are really well-formulated. Well, we usually find aspects of solutions by clever thinking, not by brute force – which is one of the reasons why humans tend to beat computers even in the "solutions part" of theoretical physics. But in principle, well-defined laws can be solved by brute force.
On the other hand, the finding of the viable laws themselves is not straightforward. It's the part of the process that really requires the exceptional human brains and this is why this part of the process must be considered harder. And she's also wrong that the important questions are really reduced to some complicated computations by computers. The most important questions are qualitative ones and even if they may be reduced to an aspect of a complicated solution, it's still more likely that a human brain finds the correct answer and its proof before a straightforward calculation is run to produce an answer.
In real situations, computers tend to compute "details and precise values" of some problems whose rough behavior was first determined by a human brain. Even in factories, robots have embraced some jobs that were roughly done by human workers before. And at the end, we want some arguments comprehensible to human brains, anyway. Curious, critically thinking physicists wouldn't be quite satisfied if the answer to an important question were reduced to the faith in some unreadable run of a computer program. OK, the answer to everything is 42. But what have we really learned? Do we believe it? We might but we still prefer arguments comprehensible by the bare human brains.
There are too many wrong things in her short article and it would take more space to address all of them. I am annoyed by the fact that the promising publication has been increasingly devoured by fake thinkers who are not thinkers at all and whose texts have no positive correlation to the scientific reality.
Please, Dr Simons, stop this insanity. You are indirectly becoming a herdsman of self-serving clueless lying crackpots. And Cumrun and others who talk to Simons frequently enough, encourage him to regulate what's going on in that publication because without this supervision by the adults in the room, the publication starts to do a disservice, not service, to physics.
