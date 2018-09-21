Atiyah's talk on the proof of Riemann Hypothesis scheduled for Monday

In 2012, Šiniči Močizuki claimed to have a proof of the \(abc\) conjecture. Now, exactly six years later, his proof – distributed over 500+ pages of text, not counting some "background" in additional 500+ pages of text – remains disputed. Some mathematicians claim that it has to be correct but they seem to be "insufficiently independent" of Močizuki. The truly independent ones remain silent or... negative.



In particular, the Quanta Magazine says that Jakob Stix and (the young, celebrated, fresh Fields Medal winner) Peter Scholze claim that they have isolated an unbridgeable gap in the Japanese proof. They met with Močizuki. The two sides couldn't agree. Scholze was just a "cheeky Hun who just barely jumped out of a vagina", Močizuki was a "brownie, gook, and nip", you can imagine that the exchanges between mathematicians keep their highest standards of diplomacy.



I think that this controversy is similar to some controversies in theoretical physics, perhaps including the "de Sitter space in string theory" controversy. In principle, it could just mathematics where everything is clear. But it's complex enough, with a potential for mistakes and some room for replacing detailed solutions by philosophies, so that people may end up believing in very different answers.







But frankly speaking, I don't really care about the \(abc\) conjecture – and I have never cared. So I wasn't ever tempted to start to read the 500 pages.



Óscar Santiago Gómez has pointed out a text by John Cook Consulting which talks about something that I care about a lot.







Next Monday, there should be a talk by Michael Atiyah, a top mathematician, who should talk about... his proof of the Riemann Hypothesis. What the ideas should be? He's claimed to have a



"radically new approach … based on work of von Neumann (1936), Hirzebruch (1954) and Dirac (1928)."



Is Sir Michael Atiyah giving lecture on Monday Sept. 25 @ #HLF18? Yes.

Will he presenenting a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis? Yes, that is what his abstract says. pic.twitter.com/v1dJhUUUEk — Heidelberg Laureate Forum (@HLForum) September 20, 2018