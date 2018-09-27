Collatz conjecture, fractals, and \(p\)-adic numbers

Hermannus Contractus has told us that he likes the Collatz Conjecture, an open problem in mathematics. It is amusing, indeed.







The Collatz fractal (above) looks similar to the Mandelbrot set and they're obtained by analogous formulae but the shapes are different in details. The Mandelbrot set has rounder, apple-like pieces placed on each other. Try to look carefully.



I said "amusing" because I feel it is much less fundamental than the Riemann Hypothesis. The Riemann Hypothesis is linked to the basic properties or distribution of primes, and the most natural complex function associated with them. The Collatz Conjecture deals with a somewhat random sequence of integers. In this sense, the Collatz Conjecture looks much less unique to me – almost like a problem from the mathematical olympiad or a piece of recreational mathematics.



But I could be wrong.







The Collatz Conjecture – indicated by all the circumstantial evidence to be true, passing all the checks – says that a sequence always converges to 1 if it starts with a positive integer. What's the sequence? Take the previous number. If it i.e. \(n\) is even, divide it by two i.e. replace by \(n/2\). If it is odd, replace it with \(3n+1\). That's it.







The fractal at the top, the Collatz fractal, is obtained by generalizing the "if then" rule by a smooth linear function of the cosine, and applying it to all complex numbers.



Because \(3n+1\) is always even, you may replace it with \((3n+1)/2\) in the definition of the sequence, thus shortening it.



The sequences may be unbelievably long. If you start with 27, you get:



27, 82, 41, 124, 62, 31, 94, 47, 142, 71, 214, 107, 322, 161, 484, 242, 121, 364, 182, 91, 274, 137, 412, 206, 103, 310, 155, 466, 233, 700, 350, 175, 526, 263, 790, 395, 1186, 593, 1780, 890, 445, 1336, 668, 334, 167, 502, 251, 754, 377, 1132, 566, 283, 850, 425, 1276, 638, 319, 958, 479, 1438, 719, 2158, 1079, 3238, 1619, 4858, 2429, 7288, 3644, 1822, 911, 2734, 1367, 4102, 2051, 6154, 3077, 9232, 4616, 2308, 1154, 577, 1732, 866, 433, 1300, 650, 325, 976, 488, 244, 122, 61, 184, 92, 46, 23, 70, 35, 106, 53, 160, 80, 40, 20, 10, 5, 16, 8, 4, 2, 1

