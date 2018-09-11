French education minister: kids must learn Arabic

My countrymates are somewhat obsessed with watching the collapse of the politically Western civilization in the geographically Western Europe – we really need to distinguish these two types of the adjective "Western". One of the most recent shocking developments has something to do with France and the languages.



The French minister of education Mr Jean-Michel Blanquer has brought an ingenious new idea: French kids should learn Arabic (RT, Google News, original).







Why would he do such a thing? To prove that we have always been right and under these horror politicians, France is being Islamized and Arabized? Well, partly.







What explanations are being given to support this utter insanity? There is a think tank that has released a 600-page-long document "Islamist Factory". Hakim El Karoui, the "auteur", makes a point that makes some sense: ancestrally Arab kids are often attracted to Islamist schools and mosques because those can teach them Arabic.



They often teach them radical Islam and methods to blow yourself up, too.



You could call it an argument to increase the teaching of Arabic at schools. In fact, Arabic at French schools has dropped by 50% in recent two decades – but it jumped by more than an order of magnitude in Islamic schools and mosques. Amazingly enough, the brain-dead minister didn't actually need such an explanation. He wants to do all the suicidal insanities deliberately:



He insisted that Arabic, along with Chinese and Russian, is one of the “great languages of civilization” and should be learned “not only by people of Maghrebi origin or Arabic-speaking countries.”

