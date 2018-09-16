Paquette vs Yin on the love-hate relationship between math and physics

Woit and probability in quantum mechanics Peter Woit is a veteran physics hater. His website has regularly served the most idiotic anti-physics garbage and it has attracted some of t...

A recent dissatisfied Weinberg's talk on QM On June 3rd, Steven Weinberg gave this talk at Case Western University. The video is 46 minutes long, you may speed it up (up to 2x). He...

An Anil adds another anti-quantum book to the cesspool Anil Ananthaswamy (I copied and pasted the surname, I don't expect anybody to memorize the whole meaningless sequence of letters, and I ...

Why string theory is quantum mechanics on steroids In many previous texts, most recently in the essay posted two blog posts ago , I expressed the idea that string theory may be interpreted as...

Team Stanford launches Operation Barbarossa against quintessence The disagreement between Team Stanford – which defends its paradigm with a large landscape of de Sitter solutions of string theory – and Te...

Tim Gowers' conceptual thinking sucks Four days ago, I discussed – and many of us talked about – the retroactive silent erasure of Ted Hill's already published article from ...

Harvard, Google, NSF, Springer, and others need a vigorous rat control Electronic tools make it easier for dishonest SJW terrorists to perform Stalinist purges Nick has told us about a troubling – but no longe...

Nature prohibits "protective measurements" Hundreds of anti-quantum zealots cannot find a trivial mistake even after 25 years One of the universal postulates of quantum mechanics is...

Julian Schwinger's quantum toys ...which Schwinger never used in the class, as Erwin noticed... Willie Soon sent me a link to a cute 3-weeks-old article, For Some Reason...