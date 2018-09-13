Petrov, Bashirov look suspicious to me

Woit and probability in quantum mechanics Peter Woit is a veteran physics hater. His website has regularly served the most idiotic anti-physics garbage and it has attracted some of t...

A recent dissatisfied Weinberg's talk on QM On June 3rd, Steven Weinberg gave this talk at Case Western University. The video is 46 minutes long, you may speed it up (up to 2x). He...

An Anil adds another anti-quantum book to the cesspool Anil Ananthaswamy (I copied and pasted the surname, I don't expect anybody to memorize the whole meaningless sequence of letters, and I ...

Team Stanford launches Operation Barbarossa against quintessence The disagreement between Team Stanford – which defends its paradigm with a large landscape of de Sitter solutions of string theory – and Te...

Why string theory is quantum mechanics on steroids In many previous texts, most recently in the essay posted two blog posts ago , I expressed the idea that string theory may be interpreted as...

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

Deep thinkers build conjectures upon conjectures upon 5+ more floors Among the world's string theorists, Sheldon Cooper has given the most accurate evaluation (as far as I can say) of the critics of strin...

Nature prohibits "protective measurements" Hundreds of anti-quantum zealots cannot find a trivial mistake even after 25 years One of the universal postulates of quantum mechanics is...

Julian Schwinger's quantum toys ...which Schwinger never used in the class, as Erwin noticed... Willie Soon sent me a link to a cute 3-weeks-old article, For Some Reason...