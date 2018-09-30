Nasty SJWs persuade spineless CERN officials to start an inquisition trial against an Italian scientist

The victim "dared" to say that women aren't isomorphic to men when he was asked



Galileo Galilei, the Italian founder of the scientific method as we know it, has been a target of the Roman Catholic Inquisition trials between 1610 and 1633 – mostly because of his heliocentric "heresies".







Those Inquisition folks should have gone extinct, shouldn't they? Sadly, four centuries later, the contamination of the intellectual institutions by this garbage that is violently opposed to the Academic freedoms and any kind of honest research that is inconvenient for the powerful has exceeded anything that could have been seen in the 17th century.



On Friday, the 1st Workshop on High Energy Theory and Gender took place at CERN, the Center of Europe for the Research of Nuclei [sic]. Thankfully, an Italian scientist who has actually thought about the problem – as well as the phenomenological particle physics where he has accumulated 30,939 citations according to INSPIRE so far (41,772 at Google Scholar), a real star (that you may sometimes meet in the blogosphere, anyway) – was invited to give a talk, too:



Experimental test of a new global discrete symmetry

Scheduled title: Bibliometrics data about gender issues in fundamental theory

