Tim Gowers' conceptual thinking sucks

Four days ago, I discussed – and many of us talked about – the retroactive silent erasure of Ted Hill's already published article from an electronic journal because the paper implies conclusions that are considered politically undesirable. The focus was on the sociology and dirty politics.



Here I want to focus on the content of Ted Hill's paper (read on the arXiv) and the quality of its arguments and counter-arguments, especially those from Tim Gowers, a famous mathematician. Another famous mathematician, Terry Tao, wrote just three paragraphs whose main purpose seems to be to express some loyalty to the powerful leftwingers in his environment.







Thomas Young who lived two centuries ago was labeled the last man who knew everything, the last true polymath. Aside from the interference pattern, he knew and did lots of other things that were linked to the musical harmony, Egyptian hieroglyphs, and others.







I think it's obvious that these days, a person who would be at the very top in all disciplines is extremely unlikely, basically impossible. On top of that, I don't really believe that even the polymath Thomas Young was one of the history's greatest minds. So I think it is also foolish for someone to try to achieve such a versatile outcome today. On top of that, I think that a proper scientist is really driven by the instinctive curiosity, not by the desire to be "great" or "versatile".



But some degree of versatility is obviously a big plus. And let me admit that despite my admiration for the whole occupation, I consider most professional 21st mathematicians to be close to Fachidiots i.e. people who largely lack versatility, extremely overspecialized people who usually know just a very limited strip of the – mathematical – thought. It's fun to be great at some patterns in arithmetic progressions. But there are hundreds of comparably important subfields of mathematics all of which may be considered idiosyncratic hobbies.



So in my understanding of the mankind, mathematicians are among the smartest people but the #1 expert in arithmetic progressions – one of hundreds of similar mathematical topics – is probably less smart than the #20 theoretical physicist because there's really one theoretical physics where the practitioners are largely commensurable. So even if there were no dramatic pressures and filters that choose politically correct mathematicians, I wouldn't have too great expectations about the number theorists' ability to resolve conceptual questions outside their narrow expertise.



For this reason, and because of the obvious selection that only keeps the politically correct people in that system, I wasn't surprised at all that Tim Gowers' take on Hill's paper failed to be intelligent.



Hill's paper



I have independently invented the same "explanation" of the greater variability of men decades ago. To keep things simple, the reason for the greater male variance is the following:



Assumptions (on selectivity): Females only want to date men from the best X percent where the quality is measured by the quantity Q. Males are OK with women from the best Y percent where Y is greater than X.



To make things intuitively clear, you should imagine that X is much less than 50 (percent) while Y is more than 50 (percent). But it's not hard to see that the only real assumption we need is that X is smaller than Y.



OK, there are genes that control the variability of the offspring. Given the assumption above, it will be a successful strategy for Nature to favor genes that increase the male variability relatively to the female one. Nature wants to generate some "really good men", as measured by Q (e.g. top 10%), and experimentation or variability is simply a good strategy to get these men.



On the other hand, women really want to avoid being in the bottom 10%, because that's the layer that the men avoid, so trying to be average is a better strategy for them.



You can see, or probably already know, where this is going: some people like to claim that the reason that women are underrepresented at the top of many fields is simply that the top (and bottom) people, for biological reasons, tend to be male.



There is also a counter-narrative that says that people on the far right keep on trying to push discredited claims about the genetic basis for intelligence, differences amongst various groups, and so on, in order to claim that disadvantaged groups are innately disadvantaged rather than disadvantaged by external circumstances.



I myself, as will be obvious, incline towards the liberal side, but I also care about scientific integrity, so I felt I couldn’t just assume that the paper in question had been rightly suppressed.



...bear in mind that since the article is written by a disgruntled author, there is almost certainly another side to the story. In particular, he is at pains to stress that the paper is simply a mathematical theory to explain why one sex might evolve to become more variable than another, and not a claim that the theory applies to any given species or trait.



I was worried that I would find [Hill's arXiv preprint] convincing,



...but in fact I found it so unconvincing that I think it was a bad mistake by Mathematical Intelligencer and the New York Journal of Mathematics to accept it, but for reasons of mathematical quality rather than for any controversy that might arise from it.



The definition of selectivity in the paper is extremely crude. The model is that individuals of one sex will mate with individuals of the other sex if and only if they are above a certain percentile in the desirability scale, a percentile that is the same for everybody. For instance, they might only be prepared to choose a mate who is in the top quarter, or the top two thirds. The higher the percentile they insist on, the more selective that sex is.



When applied to humans, this model is ludicrously implausible.



...the idea that some huge percentage of males are simply not desirable enough (as we shall see, the paper requires this percentage to be over 50) to have a chance of reproducing bears no relation to the world as we know it.



when it comes to the pure mathematicians' perspective, there is nothing wrong about a paper that simply makes a somewhat stronger assumption (than a random other assumption one could imagine) and then proves some theorems when it comes to the implications for the real-world situation, there is nothing to criticize because the generalized theorems surely do work even with weaker assumptions

And even if we were to accept that something like that had been the case, it would be a huge further leap to assume that what made somebody desirable hundreds of thousands of years ago was significantly related to what makes somebody good at, say, mathematical research today.



But there is something very odd about this. Those poor individuals at the bottom of population P aren’t going to reproduce, so won’t they die out and potentially cause population P to become less variable? Here’s what the paper has to say.



If females have a higher cutoff than males, wouldn’t that suggest that males would have a much higher selection pressure to become more desirable than females?



And wouldn’t the loss of all those undesirable males mean that there wasn’t much one could say about variability?



Imagine for example if the individuals in P were all either extremely fit or extremely unfit. Surely the variability would go right down if only the fit individuals got to reproduce.



What is the purpose of the strange idea of splitting into two subpopulations and then ignoring the fact that the distributions may evolve (and why just “may” — surely “will” would be more appropriate)?



I admit that I have not spent as long thinking about the paper as I would need to in order to be 100% confident of my criticisms. I am also far from expert in evolutionary biology and may therefore have committed some rookie errors in what I have written above.



The only explanation I can think of for that is that it was written by somebody who worked in evolutionary biology, didn’t really understand mathematics, and was simply pleased to have what looked like a rigorous mathematical backing for their theories. But that is pure speculation on my part and could be wrong.



The theory might appear to fit the facts quite well:



But it is nothing like enough reason to declare the theory correct. For one thing, it is just as easy to come up with an environmental theory...



Let us suppose that the way society is organized makes it harder for women to become successful mathematicians than for men.



A second reason to be sceptical of the theory is that it depends on the idea that how good one is at mathematics is a question of raw brainpower. But that is a damaging myth...


